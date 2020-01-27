TABC high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 27:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 20-2; 2. Dickinson, 21-5; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 25-4; 4. Killeen Ellison, 25-4; 5. Austin Westlake, 25-1; 6. Allen, 22-4; 7. Humble Atascocita, 25-4; 8. Beaumont United, 24-2; 9. Galena Park North Shore, 25-3; 10. Grand Prairie, 19-1; 11. Richardson, 25-3; 12. DeSoto, 14-9; 13. Odessa Permian, 21-2; 14. South Grand Prairie, 20-6; 15. Katy Morton Ranch, 18-8; 16. Austin Vandegrift, 24-2; 17. Waxahachie, 22-5; 18. Coppell, 22-4; 19. Denton Guyer, 18-4; 20. SA Northside Brandeis, 22-2; 21. Spring Westfield, 23-3; 22. Los Fresnos, 23-3; 23. North Crowley, 22-6; 24. Prosper, 21-5; 25. SA Northside Warren, 20-4.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 24-2; 2. Alvin Shadow Creek, 20-2; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 22-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 22-4; 5. FW Wyatt, 18-6; 6. SA Wagner, 23-5; 7. Carrollton Smith, 20-0; 8. Austin LBJ, 21-5; 9. Sulphur Springs, 20-7; 10. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 19-6; 11. Dallas Kimball, 19-6; 12. Hutto, 25-3; 13. Red Oak, 16-11; 14. Midlothian, 18-8; 15. Burleson Centennial, 22-5; 16. EP Andress, 22-3; 17. Mansfield Timberview, 18-7; 18. WF Rider, 23-4; 19. Manor, 19-8; 20. CC Ray, 18-4; 21. Manvel, 17-10; 22. Crowley, 15-12; 23. Amarillo, 19-8; 24. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 20-3; 25. Greenville, 25-5.

Class 4A

1. Houston Yates, 14-4; 2. Dallas Carter, 19-7; 3. Dallas Faith Family, 13-12; 4. La Marque, 24-6; 5. FW Dunbar, 11-9; 6. Seminole, 17-9; 7. Liberty Hill, 18-7; 8. Krum, 17-8; 9. Argyle, 23-3; 10. Decatur, 19-7; 11. Dallas Lincoln, 13-13; 12. Waco Connally, 13-4; 13. Clint, 18-5; 14. Lubbock Estacado, 19-5; 15. Silsbee, 15-11; 16. Waxahachie Life, 21-8; 17. Fredericksburg, 26-0; 18. Pleasanton, 25-3; 19. Celina, 18-6; 20. Stafford, 19-9; 21. Lamar Fulshear, 11-13; 22. Paris, 21-8; 23. Taylor, 15-10; 24. Alvarado, 23-5; 25. China Spring, 20-8.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 12-11; 2. Crockett, 23-2; 3. SA Cole, 20-6; 4. Peaster, 23-4; 5. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 25-4; 6. Universal City Randolph, 21-3; 7. Hallettsville, 21-2; 8. CC London, 22-4; 9. Little River Academy, 21-6; 10. Shallowater, 21-4; 11. Abernathy, 16-4; 12. Aransas Pass, 21-8; 13. Santa Rosa, 19-6; 14. Atlanta, 22-4; 15. Grandview, 14-10; 16. Tatum, 17-8; 17. Brock, 19-9; 18. Malakoff, 17-4; 19. Van Alstyne, 19-6; 20. Childress, 19-6; 21. Diboll, 16-6; 22. Commerce, 18-9; 23. Mineola, 17-7; 24. Franklin, 18-10; 25. Kountze, 16-9.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 27-0; 2. Grapeland, 25-1; 3. Hearne, 18-1; 4. Shelbyville, 23-3; 5. Tenaha, 19-5; 6. Muenster, 15-3; 7. Gruver, 18-4; 8. McLeod, 25-2; 9. Thorndale, 18-5; 10. Floydada, 19-4; 11. San Perlita, 18-9; 12. Clarksville, 15-9; 13. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 20-4; 14. Garrison, 21-4; 15. San Augustine, 9-5; 16. Post, 10-2; 17. Port Aransas, 18-10; 18. Clarendon, 16-6; 19. Yorktown, 16-10; 20. Flatonia, 19-7; 21. Stamford, 18-7; 22. Wheeler, 12-7; 23. Alvord, 14-13; 24. Poolville, 17-10; 25. Gary, 23-5.

Class 1A

1. La Rue La Poynor, 23-2; 2. Slidell, 20-7; 3. Graford, 20-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 20-2; 5. Jayton, 20-2; 6. Paducah, 17-4; 7. Nazareth, 16-7; 8. Eula, 20-5; 9. Texline, 18-5; 10. Leggett, 20-6; 11. Laneville, 17-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 22-0; 13. Waelder, 22-6; 14. Neches, 13-9; 15. Dime Box, 15-7; 16. Lingleville, 21-3; 17. Lipan, 17-9; 18. Saltillo, 23-4; 19. Ector, 20-5; 20. Calvert, 17-4; 21. Westbrook, 20-5; 22. New Home, 17-9; 23. Springlake Earth, 16-5; 24. Tilden McMullen County, 21-5; 25. Rankin, 10-7.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 31-1; 2. Dallas St. Mark’s, 22-4; 3. Midland Christian, 27-4; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 27-7; 5. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 23-6; 6. Houston Christian, 23-8; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 23-2; 8. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 19-9; 9. Houston St. John’s, 18-5; 10. Houston St. Thomas, 15-9.

TAPPS 5A

1. Houston Westbury Christian, 18-9; 2. Victoria St. Joseph, 16-5; 3. Grapevine Faith Chrstian, 20-8; 4. Frisco Legacy Christian, 24-6; 5. Bullard Brook Hill, 15-7; 6. SA TMI Episcopal, 23-4; 7. Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 17-9; 8. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 14-8; 9. Dallas Christian, 18-10; 10. FW Christan, 15-9.

TAPPS 4A

1. The Woodlands Christian, 19-6; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 21-7; 3. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 19-8; 4. St. Thomas Episcopal, 13-5; 5. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 17-12; 6. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 26-7; 7. SA Lutheran, 20-9; 8. Schertz John Paul II, 17-5; 9. Waco Vanguard, 9-6; 10. Midland Trinity, 11-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Dallas Yavneh, 23-3; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 17-2; 3. Midland Classical, 21-5; 4. SA Castle Hills, 18-7; 5. Denton Calvary, 19-9; 6. Bryan Brazos Christian, 15-8; 7. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 18-7; 8. New Braunfels Christian, 18-12; 9. Texoma Christian, 13-11; 10. Watauga Harvest, 9-8.

TAPPS 2A

1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 20-6; 2. Conroe Covenant, 19-10; 3. Galveston O’Connell, 26-5; 4. Temple Holy Trinity, 17-6; 5. FW Bethesda, 18-6; 6. Victoria Faith, 19-8; 7. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 9-5; 8. Lubbock All-Saints, 12-11; 9. Bryan St. Joseph, 10-10; 10. Austin Waldorf, 14-8.

TAPPS 1A

1. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 19-4; 2. Baytown Christian, 12-5; 3. Waco Eagle Christian, 17-9; 4. Alamo Macedonian, 22-7; 5. Longview Trinity, 13-4; 6. Houston Southwest Christian, 13-5; 7. WF Notre Dame, 10-9; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 13-5; 9. DeSoto Canterbury Collegiate, 14-10; 10. Dallas Tyler Street Christian, 8-4.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 27-3; 2. DeSoto, 25-2; 3. Cypress Creek, 30-0; 4. Arlington Martin, 30-0; 5. South Grand Prairie, 28-3; 6. Denton Guyer, 25-4; 7. Humble Atascocita, 28-3; 8. Cedar Hill, 23-8; 9. Cypress Ranch, 25-3; 10. Humble Summer Creek, 23-4; 11. Plano, 25-4; 12. Austin Westlake, 23-6; 13. Hurst Bell, 25-3; 14. Cibolo Steele, 22-8; 15. Keller, 23-4; 16. Killeen Harker Heights, 26-5; 17. Beaumont United, 24-4; 18. Garland Sachse, 22-6; 19. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 22-6; 20. Lake Travis, 22-8; 21. SA Reagan, 22-7; 22. League City Clear Springs, 23-6; 23. Converse Judson, 23-8; 24. Tompkins, 26-3; 25. SA Northside Clark, 21-4.

Class 5A

1. Amarillo, 28-2; 2. Cedar Park, 25-3; 3. Red Oak, 20-6; 4. CC Carroll, 26-4; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-4; 6. Mansfield Timberview, 21-8; 7. Fort Bend Hightower, 25-5; 8. Denton Braswell, 22-4; 9. Georgetown, 23-8; 10. Royse City, 22-5; 11. SA Veterans Memorial, 21-7; 12. Kerrville Tivy, 25-4; 13. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 26-4; 14. Brownsville Veterans, 26-5; 15. Frisco Liberty, 20-9; 16. Lubbock Monterey, 26-3; 17. Lake Dallas, 18-4; 18. Jacksonville, 18-8; 19. CC Tuloso-Midway, 22-6; 20. EP Andress, 22-4; 21. CC, 20-8; 22. CC Veterans Memorial, 24-7; 23. WF Rider, 24-2; 24. Magnolia West, 24-7; 25. McKinney North, 16-7.

Class 4A

1. Canyon, 24-1; 2. Argyle, 24-5; 3. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 22-8; 4. Beeville Jones, 26-2; 5. Fairfield, 25-3; 6. Sunnyvale, 29-2; 7. San Elizario, 24-3; 8. La Grange, 25-3; 9. Bridgeport, 21-5; 10. Glen Rose, 24-6; 11. Decatur, 26-4; 12. Houston Yates, 17-6; 13. Jasper, 27-5; 14. Stephenville, 22-8; 15. Hidalgo, 26-4; 16. Bullard, 26-5; 17. Dallas Lincoln, 17-7; 18. Dallas Pinkston, 21-5; 19. Hereford, 18-8; 20. Brownsboro, 24-6; 21. Midlothian Heritage, 20-11; 22. Robstown, 24-3; 23. Fredericksburg, 22-8; 24. Devine, 21-5; 25. Gonzales, 17-7.

Class 3A

1. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 24-2; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 27-3; 2. Idalou, 24-6; 4. Shallowater, 25-1; 5. Woodville, 25-4; 6. Wall, 18-7; 7. Schulenburg, 24-4; 8. Odem, 24-6; 9. Ponder, 20-10; 10. Brock, 22-7; 11. Edgewood, 23-5; 12. Mineola, 22-7; 13. Pottsboro, 21-6; 14. Luling, 20-6; 15. Poth, 20-4; 16. Grandview, 24-4; 17. Winnsboro, 20-7; 18. Bells, 22-5; 19. Howe, 21-5; 20. Jarrell, 22-7; 21. Hitchcock, 18-4; 22. Cisco, 21-6; 23. Peaster, 22-7; 24. Franklin, 15-4; 25. Little River Academy, 17-10.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 29-0; 2. Vega, 28-0; 3. Gruver, 22-2; 4. San Saba, 28-2; 5. Grapeland, 25-5; 6. Mason, 24-3; 7. Wellington, 22-5; 8. Panhandle, 23-4; 9. Haskell, 23-3; 10. Woden, 28-1; 11. Era, 19-9; 12. Goldthwaite, 22-5; 13. Collinsville, 22-6; 14. Muenster, 25-4; 15. Santo, 19-8; 16. Marlin, 18-4; 17. Farwell, 20-8; 18. Centerville, 20-7; 19. Snook, 25-5; 20. Douglass, 21-5; 21. Port Aransas, 20-8; 22. Falls City, 19-8; 23. Kerens, 21-8; 24. Timpson, 22-6; 25. Hawkins, 24-1.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 21-8; 2. Dodd City, 25-4; 3. Lipan, 23-3; 4. Ropesville, 23-2; 5. Huckabay, 24-3; 6. Whiteface, 21-5; 7. Ackerly Sands, 25-3; 8. New Home, 22-4; 9. Moulton, 28-7; 10. Hermleigh, 19-7; 11. Eula, 23-6; 12. Rocksprings, 15-5; 13. Saltillo, 24-7; 14. Westbrook, 28-7; 15. Slidell, 23-4; 16. Brookesmith, 20-3; 17. Tilden McMullen County, 22-2; 18. Abbott, 19-0; 19. Chireno, 18-9; 20. Gail Borden County, 17-7; 21. Veribest, 20-8; 22. Blackwell, 23-6; 23. La Rue La Poynor, 22-6; 24. Lorenzo, 19-8; 25. Munday, 16-9.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village, 29-3; 2. FW All Saints Episcopal, 23-0; 3. Plano John Paul II, 27-5; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 29-2; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 15-9; 6. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-12; 7. Concordia Lutheran, 28-12; 8. SA Antonian, 17-17; 9. Houston St. Agnes, 16-14; 10. Dallas Greenhill, 10-6.

TAPPS 5A

1. FW Southwest Christian, 19-6; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 15-10; 3. CC Incarnate Word, 24-8; 4. Victoria St. Joseph, 21-7; 5. Houston Second Baptist, 13-11; 6. Houston Lutheran South, 14-7; 7. Austin St. Michael’s, 16-11; 8. CC John Paul II, 13-12; 9. Austin Hyde Park, 17-7; 10. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 11-11.

TAPPS 4A

1. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 24-2; 2. Boerne Geneva, 17-2; 3. Lubbock Christian, 15-4; 4. Dallas Shelton, 12-1; 5. Kennedale Fellowship, 18-7; 6. The Woodlands Christian, 11-6; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 17-8; 8. Waco Reicher, 13-10; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 11-7; 10. Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 12-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical, 18-4; 2. Round Rock Christian, 15-1; 3. Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic, 18-7; 4. Marble Falls Faith, 15-3; 5. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 16-8; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 14-7; 7. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 11-6; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 16-8; 9. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 14-12; 10. Dallas Lutheran, 9-9.

TAPPS 2A

1. Austin Waldorf, 21-2; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 12-2; 3. Muenster Sacred Heart, 12-10; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 10-3; 5. Longview Christian Heritage, 17-8; 6. FW Bethesda, 13-6; 7. Bryan Allen, 11-5; 8. Plano Coram Deo, 13-11; 9. Victoria Faith, 15-10; 10. Conroe Covenant Christian, 10-6.

TAPPS 1A

1. SA Legacy, 15-5; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 14-11; 3. Universal City 1st Baptist, 9-3; 4. Alamo Macedonian, 18-5; 5. Palmhurst Faith Christian, 10-3; 6. WF Notre Dame, 10-6; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone, 15-9; 8. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 10-8; 9. Weatherford Christian, 9-5; 10. Edinburg Harvest, 7-4.