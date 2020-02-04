TABC high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Feb. 3:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 22-2; 2. Dickinson, 23-5; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 27-4; 4. Killeen Ellison, 27-4; 5. Austin Westlake, 27-1; 6. Allen, 24-4; 7. Humble Atascocita, 27-4; 8. Beaumont United, 26-2; 9. Galena Park North Shore, 27-3; 10. Grand Prairie, 21-1; 11. Richardson, 27-3; 12. Odessa Permian, 23-2; 13. South Grand Prairie, 22-6; 14. Katy Morton Ranch, 20-8; 15. Austin Vandegrift, 26-2; 16. DeSoto, 15-10; 17. Waxahachie, 23-6; 18. Denton Guyer, 20-4; 19. Spring Westfield, 25-3; 20. Los Fresnos, 25-3; 21. North Crowley, 24-6; 22. Prosper, 23-5; 23. SA Northside Warren, 21-4; 24. SA Northside Brandeis, 23-3; 25. Fort Bend Travis, 25-5.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 25-2; 2. Alvin Shadow Creek, 22-2; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 24-4; 5. FW Wyatt, 20-6; 6. SA Wagner, 25-5; 7. Carrollton Smith, 22-0; 8. Sulphur Springs, 22-7; 9. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 20-6; 10. Dallas Kimball, 21-6; 11. Hutto, 27-3; 12. Red Oak, 18-11; 13. Midlothian, 20-8; 14. Burleson Centennial, 24-5; 15. EP Andress, 24-3; 16. Mansfield Timberview, 20-7; 17. WF Rider, 25-4; 18. Austin LBJ, 22-6; 19. Manor, 21-8; 20. CC Ray, 20-4; 21. Manvel, 18-10; 22. Amarillo, 20-8; 23. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 22-3; 24. NRH Birdville, 20-6; 25. EP Chapin, 21-5.

Class 4A

1. Houston Yates, 16-4; 2. Dallas Carter, 20-7; 3. Dallas Faith Family, 15-13; 4. La Marque, 26-6; 5. Seminole, 19-9; 6. Liberty Hill, 20-7; 7. Argyle, 24-3; 8. Decatur, 21-7; 9. Krum, 17-10; 10. Waco Connally, 15-4; 11. Clint, 20-5; 12. FW Dunbar, 12-10; 13. Dallas Lincoln, 14-14; 14. Silsbee, 17-11; 15. Waxahachie Life, 23-8; 16. Fredericksburg, 28-0; 17. Pleasanton, 26-3; 18. Celina, 20-6; 19. Stafford, 20-9; 20. Paris, 22-8; 21. Taylor, 17-10; 22. Alvarado, 25-5; 23. Kennedale, 21-8; 24. Canyon, 15-9; 25. Boerne, 19-9.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 14-11; 2. Crockett, 25-2; 3. SA Cole, 22-6; 4. Peaster, 25-4; 5. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 27-4; 6. Universal City Randolph, 23-3; 7. Hallettsville, 23-2; 8. CC London, 24-4; 9. Little River Academy, 23-6; 10. Shallowater, 23-4; 11. Abernathy, 18-4; 12. Aransas Pass, 23-8; 13. Santa Rosa, 21-6; 14. Atlanta, 24-4; 15. Grandview, 16-10; 16. Brock, 21-9; 17. Malakoff, 19-4; 18. Van Alstyne, 21-6; 19. Tatum, 18-9; 20. Childress, 21-6; 21. Diboll, 18-6; 22. Commerce, 19-9; 23. Mineola, 19-7; 24. Franklin, 20-10; 25. Kountze, 18-9.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 29-0; 2. Grapeland, 26-1; 3. Hearne, 20-1; 4. Shelbyville, 25-3; 5. Tenaha, 21-5; 6. Muenster, 17-3; 7. Gruver, 20-4; 8. McLeod, 26-2; 9. Thorndale, 20-5; 10. San Perlita, 20-9; 11. Clarksville, 16-9; 12. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 22-4; 13. Garrison, 22-5; 14. San Augustine, 11-5; 15. Floydada, 20-5; 16. Post, 12-2; 17. Port Aransas, 20-10; 18. Clarendon, 18-6; 19. Yorktown, 18-10; 20. Flatonia, 21-7; 21. Stamford, 20-7; 22. Wheeler, 14-7; 23. Gary, 25-5; 24. New Deal, 19-8; 25. La Pryor, 22-0.

Class 1A

1. La Rue La Poynor, 25-2; 2. Slidell, 21-7; 3. Graford, 22-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 22-2; 5. Jayton, 22-2; 6. Paducah, 19-4; 7. Nazareth, 18-7; 8. Eula, 22-5; 9. Texline, 20-5; 10. Leggett, 22-6; 11. Laneville, 19-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 24-0; 13. Waelder, 24-6; 14. Neches, 18-8; 15. Dime Box, 16-7; 16. Lipan, 19-9; 17. Saltillo, 25-4; 18. Ector, 22-5; 19. Calvert, 19-4; 20. Lingleville, 22-4; 21. Westbrook, 22-5; 22. New Home, 19-9; 23. Springlake Earth, 18-5; 24. Tilden McMullen County, 23-5; 25. Rankin, 12-7.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 33-1; 2. Dallas St. Mark’s, 25-4; 3. Midland Christian, 28-4; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 29-7; 5. Houston Christian, 26-8; 6. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 21-9; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 25-2; 8. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 24-7; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 23-9; 10. Houston St. John’s, 19-6.

TAPPS 5A

1. Houston Westbury Christian, 20-9; 2. Frisco Legacy Christian, 26-6; 3. Victoria St. Joseph, 17-5; 4. SA TMI Episcopal, 26-4; 5. Bullard Brook Hill, 16-7; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 21-9; 7. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 15-8; 8. Dallas Christian, 19-10; 9. SA Christian, 19-14; 10. Austin Regents, 15-8.

TAPPS 4A

1. The Woodlands Christian, 21-6; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 24-7; 3. Colleyville Covenant, 21-8; 4. St. Thomas Episcopal, 17-5; 5. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 18-12; 6. SA Lutheran, 21-10; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 27-8; 8. Waco Vanguard, 12-6; 9. Schertz John Paul II, 18-5; 10. Midland Trinity, 11-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Dallas Yavneh, 25-3; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 19-2; 3. Midland Christian, 22-6; 4. Denton Calvary, 22-9; 5. Tomball Rosehill, 20-7; 6. New Braunfels Christian, 20-12; 7. Bryan Brazos Christian, 16-9; 8. SA Castle Hill, 19-7; 9. Texoma Christian, 15-11; 10. Watauga Harvest, 10-10.

TAPPS 2A

1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 24-6; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 28-5; 3. Temple Holy Trinity, 19-6; 4. Conroe Covenant, 20-11; 5. FW Bethesda, 20-6; 6. Victoria Faith, 21-8; 7. Lubbock All-Saints, 13-11; 8. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 10-6; 9. Dallas First Baptist, 12-5; 10. Bryan St. Joseph, 10-11.

TAPPS 1A

1. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 20-4; 2. Baytown Christian, 14-5; 3. Alamo Macedonian, 24-8; 4. Longview Trinity, 13-4; 5. Waco Eagle Christian, 18-10; 6. Houston Beren, 13-3; 7. Houston Southwest Christian, 13-5; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 15-6; 9. DeSoto Canterbury Collegiate, 16-10; 10. WF Notre Dame, 13-10.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 29-3; 2. DeSoto, 27-2; 3. Cypress Creek, 32-0; 4. Arlington Martin, 30-4; 5. South Grand Prairie, 30-3; 6. Humble Atascocita, 30-3; 7. Cedar Hill, 25-8; 8. Cypress Ranch, 27-3; 9. Humble Summer Creek, 25-4; 10. Plano, 27-4; 11. Keller, 25-4; 12. Denton Guyer, 26-5; 13. Austin Westlake, 24-6; 14. Hurst Bell, 27-3; 15. Killeen Harker Heights, 28-5; 16. Beaumont United, 26-4; 17. Garland Sachse, 24-6; 18. Converse Judson, 25-8; 19. Cibolo Steele, 23-9; 20. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 24-6; 21. SA Reagan, 24-7; 22. Lake Travis, 22-9; 23. League City Clear Springs, 25-6; 24. Tompkins, 26-3; 25. SA Northside Clark, 24-4.

Class 5A

1. Amarillo, 29-2; 2. Cedar Park, 27-3; 3. Red Oak, 22-6; 4. Alvin Shadow Creek, 26-4; 5. Mansfield Timberview, 23-8; 6. Fort Bend Hightower, 27-5; 7. Georgetown, 24-8; 8. Royse City, 24-5; 9. SA Veterans Memorial, 24-7; 10. CC Carroll, 26-5; 11. Kerrville Tivy, 26-4; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 28-4; 13. Brownsville Veterans, 28-5; 14. Frisco Liberty, 21-9; 15. Denton Braswell, 23-5; 16. Lubbock Monterey, 29-3; 17. Jacksonville, 20-9; 18. EP Andress, 24-4; 19. CC Flour Bluff, 22-8; 20. CC Veterans Memorial, 26-7; 21. Lake Dallas, 19-5; 22. CC Tuloso-Midway, 23-7; 23. SA Harlan, 26-5; 24. Magnolia West, 26-7; 25. McKinney North, 18-7.

Class 4A

1. Canyon, 26-1; 2. Argyle, 25-5; 3. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 24-8; 4. Beeville Jones, 28-2; 5. Sunnyvale, 31-2; 6. Glen Rose, 26-6; 7. Houston Yates, 19-6; 8. San Elizario, 25-3; 9. Hidalgo, 30-4; 10. Bullard, 28-5; 11. Fairfield, 26-4; 12. La Grange, 26-4; 13. Bridgeport, 22-6; 14. Decatur, 27-5; 15. Stephenville, 23-9; 16. Dallas Pinkston, 23-5; 17. Dallas Lincoln, 18-8; 18. Hereford, 19-8; 19. Brownsboro, 26-6; 20. Midlothian Heritage, 22-11; 21. Jasper, 27-6; 22. Fredericksburg, 25-8; 23. Geronimo Navarro, 22-10; 24. Rio Hondo, 24-5; 25. Robstown, 25-5.

Class 3A

2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 29-3; 3. Idalou, 26-6; 4. Shallowater, 30-1; 5. Woodville, 27-4; 6. Wall, 20-7; 7. Schulenburg, 26-4; 8. Odem, 26-6; 9. Ponder, 20-10; 10. Brock, 24-7; 11. Edgewood, 24-5; 12. Mineola, 24-7; 13. Poth, 22-4; 14. Grandview, 26-4; 15. Winnsboro, 21-7; 16. Luling, 21-7; 17. Howe, 22-5; 18. Jarrell, 23-7; 19. Bells, 23-6; 20. Hitchcock, 20-4; 21. Pottsboro, 2-3; 22. Cisco, 22-6; 23. Peaster, 24-7; 24. Little River Academy, 19-10; 25. Canadian, 23-7.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 31-0; 2. Vega, 29-0; 3. Gruver, 23-2; 4. Grapeland, 26-5; 5. Mason, 25-3; 6. San Saba, 29-3; 7. Wellington, 25-5; 8. Panhandle, 25-4; 9. Haskell, 25-3; 10. Woden, 30-1; 11. Collinsville, 25-6; 12. Muenster, 27-4; 13. Era, 20-10; 14. Santo, 20-8; 15. Marlin, 20-4; 16. Goldthwaite, 23-5; 17. Farwell, 20-8; 18. Centerville, 23-7; 19. Snook, 27-5; 20. Douglass, 23-5; 21. Port Aransas, 22-8; 22. Falls City, 20-8; 23. Kerens, 23-8; 24. Timpson, 23-6; 25. Hawkins, 25-1.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 23-8; 2. Dodd City, 27-4; 3. Lipan, 26-3; 4. Ropesville, 24-2; 5. Ackerly Sands, 27-3; 6. New Home, 24-4; 7. Huckabay, 24-3; 8. Hermleigh, 21-7; 9. Eula, 25-6; 10. Rocksprings, 15-5; 11. Saltillo, 26-7; 12. Whiteface, 22-6; 13. Brookesmith, 22-3; 14. Tilden McMullen County, 24-2; 15. Moulton, 19-8; 16. Abbott, 21-0; 17. Chireno, 18-9; 18. Gail Borden County, 19-7; 19. Veribest, 22-8; 20. Blackwell, 25-6; 21. La Rue La Poynor, 24-6; 22. Slidell, 23-5; 23. Lorenzo, 20-9; 24. Munday, 18-9; 25. May, 20-8.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village, 31-3; 2. FW All Saints Episcopal, 24-0; 3. Plano John Paul II, 28-6; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 30-3; 5. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-12; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 15-10; 7. Concordia Lutheran High School, 29-12; 8. SA Antonian, 18-17; 9. Dallas Greenhill, 10-6; 10. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 19-5.

TAPPS 5A

1. FW Southwest Christian, 21-6; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 16-11; 3. CC Incarnate Word, 28-8; 4. Victoria St. Joseph, 22-8; 5. Houston Second Baptist, 19-11; 6. Houston Lutheran South, 16-7; 7. Austin St. Michael’s, 18-11; 8. CC John Paul II, 19-12; 9. Austin Hyde Park, 18-8; 10. SA Christian, 11-12.

TAPPS 4A

1. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 27-2; 2. Boerne Geneva, 21-2; 3. Lubbock Christian, 20-7; 4. Dallas Shelton, 15-2; 5. Kennedale Fellowship, 21-8; 6. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 21-8; 7. Waco Reicher, 16-11; 8. Houston Lutheran North, 12-7; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 11-7; 10. Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 13-10.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical, 22-4; 2. Round Rock Christian, 16-3; 3. Marble Falls Faith, 19-4; 4. Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic, 19-8; 5. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 19-9; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 16-8; 7. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 13-6; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 20-8; 9. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 17-13; 10. Dallas Lutheran, 13-10.

TAPPS 2A

1. Austin Waldorf, 23-2; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 12-2; 3. Muenster Sacred Heart, 14-10; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 12-8; 5. FW Bethesda, 14-7; 6. Plano Corarm Deo, 15-11; 7. Bryan Allen, 12-5; 8. Victoria Faith, 16-11; 9. Longview Christian Heritage, 17-9; 10. Conroe Covenant Christian, 12-6.

TAPPS 1A

1. SA Legacy, 19-5; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 15-11; 3. Alamo Macedonian, 20-6; 4. Universal City 1st Baptist, 11-3; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 16-9; 6. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 11-8; 7. Weatherford Christian, 11-5; 8. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 7-4; 9. Longview Trinity, 11-9; 10. WF Christ, 8-12.