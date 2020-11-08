Recommended Video:

Texas Tech 0 3 7 8 18
TCU 3 7 17 7 34
First Quarter

TCU_FG Kell 43, 9:48.

Second Quarter

TCU_Duggan 3 run (Kell kick), 10:32.

TT_FG Wolff 40, :00.

Third Quarter

TCU_Johnston 2 run (Kell kick), 9:47.

TT_Polk 60 pass from Colombi (Wolff kick), 8:33.

TCU_FG Kell 37, 3:45.

TCU_Duggan 48 run (Kell kick), :38.

Fourth Quarter

TT_Ezukanma 57 pass from Colombi (Price run), 11:47.

TCU_Duggan 81 run (Kell kick), 1:42.

___

TT TCU
First downs 16 13
Rushes-yards 26-77 49-270
Passing 234 73
Comp-Att-Int 23-41-1 11-23-1
Return Yards 14 123
Punts-Avg. 7-41.2 5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 6-60 7-75
Time of Possession 25:28 34:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Tech, X.White 6-33, Colombi 14-18, Thompson 4-13, Price 1-12, Townsend 1-1. TCU, Duggan 19-154, D.Barlow 11-63, Evans 10-36, Demercado 4-22, D.Davis 1-6, Johnston 1-2, Miller 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Barber 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_Texas Tech, Colombi 23-41-1-234. TCU, Duggan 11-23-1-73.

RECEIVING_Texas Tech, X.White 5-35, Price 4-30, Ezukanma 3-60, Thompson 3-2, Polk 2-61, Vasher 2-22, Koontz 2-16, Holcomb 1-5, Carter 1-3. TCU, Barber 3-27, Wells 2-23, Ware 1-7, D.Davis 1-6, Evans 1-4, Conwright 1-4, Johnston 1-1, Barkley 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas Tech, Wolff 37.