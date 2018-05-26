TCU tops West Virginia, will play Baylor for Big 12 title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Coby Boulware had three hits, and TCU beat West Virginia 7-3 on Saturday to advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Michael Landestoy and A.J. Balta had two hits apiece for the Horned Frogs (33-22), who have won 14 of 19.

Sixth-seeded TCU will play No. 5 seed Baylor for the title Sunday and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor advanced with a 10-3 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

West Virginia pitcher Kade Strowd walked in two runs in the fourth to give TCU a 2-1 lead, and the Horned Frogs poured it on from there. They scored seven runs on five hits in the inning to take control.

Charles King got the win for TCU, giving up two runs in four innings of relief.

Darius Hill had three hits and scored twice for West Virginia (29-27).