TEXAS STATE 92, LETOURNEAU 47

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LETOURNEAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Adams
|18
|0-4
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|1
|Eberhardt
|25
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|6
|Jackson
|19
|7-11
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|17
|Matthews
|21
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Richardson
|18
|2-7
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|2
|4
|Pride
|16
|1-4
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|3
|Gerber
|13
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Blaine
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Sims
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|10
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|1
|Johnson
|9
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|Schafer
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Carter
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Liebengood
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Mayes
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-64
|5-13
|9-30
|11
|17
|47
Percentages: FG .281, FT .385.