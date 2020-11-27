https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/TULANE-66-LAMAR-57-15758695.php
TULANE 66, LAMAR 57
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|25
|1-8
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Sullivan
|30
|3-9
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|4
|6
|Bennett
|31
|3-6
|8-11
|2-5
|0
|3
|14
|Jefferson
|34
|5-11
|2-6
|1-4
|5
|2
|13
|Kopp
|39
|5-16
|6-8
|3-7
|2
|3
|18
|Muoka
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Nickerson
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|4
|0
|Sohail
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|16-27
|12-41
|10
|21
|57
Percentages: FG .345, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Kopp 2-10, Jefferson 1-3, Smith 0-1, Sohail 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka, Nickerson).
Turnovers: 16 (Bennett 3, Jefferson 3, Smith 3, Sullivan 3, Kopp, Muoka, Nickerson, Sohail).
Steals: 7 (Smith 3, Bennett 2, Jefferson, Nickerson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|22
|1-4
|4-5
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Days
|33
|2-3
|2-4
|3-5
|0
|4
|6
|Forbes
|31
|4-12
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|3
|15
|Walker
|30
|3-11
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|3
|8
|Watson
|17
|2-11
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|James
|24
|0-5
|4-6
|0-6
|1
|1
|4
|Pope
|21
|5-10
|1-1
|5-10
|1
|4
|12
|Coleman
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|McGee
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Jankovic
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|16-23
|12-39
|8
|22
|66
Percentages: FG .323, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Forbes 4-8, Coleman 3-5, Walker 2-6, Pope 1-2, Jankovic 0-1, Cross 0-2, Watson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Days 2, Pope, Watson).
Turnovers: 14 (James 5, Cross 3, Walker 2, Coleman, Days, Jankovic, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Coleman 2, James, Pope, Walker, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|30
|27
|—
|57
|Tulane
|21
|45
|—
|66
A_100 (4,100).
View Comments