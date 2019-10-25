Tab Ramos hired as coach of Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Tab Ramos has been hired as coach of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS.

Ramos, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, stepped down as coach of the U.S. Under 20 national team to assume the role.

The 53-year-old Ramos replaces Wilmer Cabrera, who was fired in August after 2½ seasons.

Ramos was a star for the U.S. men's national team before starting his coaching career. He played for the U.S. in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, the 1995 Copa America and the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.

Ramos was the first player signed to play in the MLS in 1995. He made 121 appearances for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars from 1996-2002 and became a three-time MLS All-Star.

He led his national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and to three straight appearances in the quarterfinals. Ramos also worked as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when the U.S. team advanced to the round of 16.