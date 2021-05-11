Tabla de títulos de la liga inglesa

Clubes ingleses con la mayor cantidad de títulos de liga: 20 — Manchester United 19 — Liverpool 13 — Arsenal 9 — Everton 7 — Aston Villa 7 — Manchester City 6 — Sunderland 6 — Chelsea 4 — Newcastle 4 — Sheffield Wednesday 3 — Blackburn 3 — Huddersfield 3 — Leeds 3 — Wolverhampton 2 — Preston North End 2 — Tottenham 2 — Derby 2 — Burnley 2 — Portsmouth 1 — West Bromwich Albion 1 — Sheffield United 1 — Ipswich 1 — Nottingham Forest 1 — Leicester More for youSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott EricsonSportsUConn adds football series with UAB for 2024-25 seasons