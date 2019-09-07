Tagovailoa, No. 2 Alabama romp over New Mexico State, 62-10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of No. 2 Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game's first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn't get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game .

Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a game that started under a 95-degree temperature with a triple-digit heat index.

There was just the right amount of drama for a Tide team facing 55 1/2-point underdogs: Zero.

Tagovailoa played one series into the third quarter before exiting, but not before becoming the eighth Tide quarterback with 5,000 career passing yards. He also darted up the middle for the scoring run and finished 16-of-24 passing for 227 yards.

Alabama outgained New Mexico State 603-262 in total yards.

The Tide backups delivered big plays as well. Mac Jones hit Jeudy for that 19-yard score and freshman tailback Keilan Robinson raced 74 yards for a touchdown.

The Aggies scored on Jason Huntley's 4-yard catch from Josh Adkins in the third quarter, set up by Adkin's 44-yarder to Tony Nicholson.

TREVON DIGGS HURT

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was carried off the field by two trainers and directly to the medical tent in the third quarter. Diggs had started walking with assistance before the trainers picked him up near the sideline.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: Has had a brutal schedule to open the season. The Aggies lost at No. 22 Washington State 58-7, but don't face any more teams that are currently ranked. Adkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 145 yards with the touchdown and an interception that ended New Mexico State's best drive of the first half.

Alabama: Did have modest offensive issues early for the second straight game, with back to back three-and-out possessions in the first quarter. It didn't even come close to mattering in this one, but it's something to work on. The defense forced two turnovers and has allowed only 10 points in the first two games. More good news given Alabama's issues with kicking woes: freshman Will Reichard booted field goals of 48 and 49 yards and was perfect on extra points.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Hosts San Diego State.

Alabama: Opens Southeastern Conference play at South Carolina.

