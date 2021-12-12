Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Buffalo 0 3 7 17 0 \u2014 27 Tampa Bay 7 17 0 3 6 \u2014 33 First Quarter TB_Fournette 47 run (Succop kick), 8:13. Second Quarter TB_FG Succop 23, 13:36. Buf_FG Bass 21, 9:28. TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:11. TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 1:29. Third Quarter Buf_Allen 18 run (Bass kick), 7:29. Fourth Quarter TB_FG Succop 24, 11:20. Buf_Knox 15 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:07. Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:53. Buf_FG Bass 25, :22. First Overtime TB_Perriman 58 pass from Brady, 5:31. ___ Buf TB First downs 27 26 Total Net Yards 466 488 Rushes-yards 19-173 29-137 Passing 293 351 Punt Returns 2-9 1-10 Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-38 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 36-54-1 31-46-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 2-12 Punts 6-47.667 5-39.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-65 4-24 Time of Possession 32:21 32:08 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 12-109, Singletary 4-52, Breida 3-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 19-113, Brady 7-16, Jones 3-8. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 36-54-1-308. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-46-0-363. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 9-64, Diggs 7-74, Knox 7-60, Singletary 6-37, Davis 5-43, Sanders 1-25, McKenzie 1-5. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-105, Evans 6-91, Gronkowski 5-62, Fournette 4-19, Johnson 3-17, Brate 2-11, Perriman 1-58. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.