Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4
Recommended Video:
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 4 (Lindell), 7:17. 2, Dallas, Pavelski 11 (Benn, Radulov), 18:28. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Palat, Shattenkirk), 19:27.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Kucherov, Killorn), 2:08 (pp). 5, Dallas, Perry 3 (Seguin, Janmark), 8:26. 6, Tampa Bay, Gourde 7 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 18:54 (pp).
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Killorn 5 (Sergachev, Cirelli), 6:41. 8, Dallas, Pavelski 12 (Seguin, Heiskanen), 11:35.
Overtime_9, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 3 (Hedman, Maroon), 6:34 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-15-8-4_35. Dallas 3-14-11-2_30.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 3 of 4; Dallas 0 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 17-5-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 13-8-1 (35-30).
A_0 (18,641). T_3:01.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.