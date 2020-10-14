Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 34 2 7 2 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 3 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 5 1 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 Y.Díaz 1b 5 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 2 2 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Margot rf-cf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 A.Díaz dh 2 0 1 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Reddick ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 1 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Perez c 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 1 2 Toro ph 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 005 000 — 5 Houston 100 001 000 — 2

E_Altuve (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Houston 10. 2B_Arozarena (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Altuve (2), Brantley (1). S_Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough W,1-0 5 3 2 2 2 5 Fairbanks H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Curtiss H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Thompson H,3 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Loup H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo S,2-2 1 0 0 0 2 2

Houston Urquidy L,0-1 5 4 2 1 1 4 Paredes BS,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 0 Raley 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 James 2 0 0 0 0 3 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Curtiss pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Urquidy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough (Bregman), Paredes 2 (Kiermaier,Adames).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:59.