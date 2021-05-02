Skip to main content
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 5 7 4
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 1 Arozarena dh 2 1 0 0
Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 3 2 1 3
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Díaz ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 Margot ph-lf 1 0 1 1
Straw cf 4 1 2 1 Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0
Houston 000 121 000 4
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x 5

E_Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR_Alvarez (3), Meadows (5). SB_Arozarena (3). SF_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 5 4 3 3 2 4
Abreu BS,0-2 1 1 1 0 0 3
Raley L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Hill 3 1 0 0 1 4
Wacha 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Springs W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejía), Raley (Meadows). WP_Abreu, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:21. A_6,933 (25,000).