Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Orioles third. Anthony Santander grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Jose Martinez. Renato Nunez homers to left field. Pedro Severino grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Jose Martinez. Chance Sisco singles to right center field. DJ Stewart walks. Chance Sisco to second. Pat Valaika flies out to Manuel Margot.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Rays 0.

Rays sixth. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Ji-Man Choi pinch-hitting for Jose Martinez. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to shallow right field to Renato Nunez. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shortstop to Hanser Alberto. Manuel Margot strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Orioles 1.

Orioles seventh. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow infield. Hanser Alberto doubles. Cedric Mullins scores. Anthony Santander flies out to left field to Manuel Margot. Renato Nunez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Hanser Alberto scores. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left field. Renato Nunez scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 1.

Orioles eighth. Pat Valaika homers to center field. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Cedric Mullins walks. Hanser Alberto singles to shortstop. Cedric Mullins to third. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Rays 1.