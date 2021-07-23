Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs

Rays second. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz walks. Wander Franco singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz to second. Randy Arozarena singles to center field, advances to home. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Fielding error by Jose Ramirez. Throwing error by Jose Ramirez. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow center field. Mike Zunino flies out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. Brandon Lowe walks. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Ji-Man Choi flies out to left field to Harold Ramirez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Indians 0.

Rays third. Nelson Cruz homers to right field. Austin Meadows singles to shallow infield. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop. Austin Meadows out at second. Wander Franco singles to shallow center field. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Indians 0.

Indians third. Ernie Clement flies out to right field to Randy Arozarena. Cesar Hernandez walks. Amed Rosario singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Jose Ramirez homers to left field. Amed Rosario scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow left field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop. Franmil Reyes out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Indians 3.

Indians seventh. Ernie Clement flies out to left field to Austin Meadows. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez triples to deep right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes pops out to Mike Zunino.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Indians 4.

Rays ninth. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Kevin Kiermaier hit by pitch. Randy Arozarena to second. Joey Wendle pinch-hitting for Mike Zunino. Joey Wendle singles to shallow center field. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Randy Arozarena scores. Brandon Lowe lines out to left field to Harold Ramirez. Ji-Man Choi homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Nelson Cruz walks. Brett Phillips singles to right field. Nelson Cruz to third. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Yu Chang. Brett Phillips to second. Nelson Cruz scores. Wander Franco singles to right field. Brett Phillips scores. Randy Arozarena pops out to Austin Hedges.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 10, Indians 4.

Indians ninth. Daniel Johnson pinch-hitting for Austin Hedges. Daniel Johnson homers to center field. Ernie Clement strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez flies out to left center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Mejia to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 10, Indians 5.