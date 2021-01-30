Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 91 Steven Stamkos 5 2 4 6 2 2 1 0 0 16 .125 D 77 Victor Hedman 5 1 4 5 -2 2 0 0 0 16 .063 F 21 Brayden Point 5 2 3 5 2 2 0 0 1 18 .111 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 5 1 3 4 3 0 0 0 0 12 .083 F 18 Ondrej Palat 5 3 1 4 0 2 2 0 0 7 .429 F 20 Blake Coleman 4 2 1 3 2 2 0 0 1 10 .200 F 37 Yanni Gourde 5 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 8 .125 F 17 Alex Killorn 5 1 2 3 1 6 0 0 0 13 .077 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 5 0 2 2 2 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 5 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 9 .222 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 5 0 2 2 4 2 0 0 0 9 .000 D 81 Erik Cernak 4 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 9 Tyler Johnson 4 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 5 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 6 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 3 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 52 Cal Foote 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 14 Patrick Maroon 5 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 44 Jan Rutta 5 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 10 .000 D 2 Luke Schenn 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 5 15 29 44 19 39 3 0 3 171 .088 OPPONENT TOTALS 5 11 20 31 -20 33 3 0 2 148 .074 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 5 302 1.99 3 1 1 0 10 147 0.932 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 5 303 2.0 3 1 1 0 10 147 .926 15 29 39 OPPONENT TOTALS 5 303 3.0 2 2 1 1 15 171 .912 11 20 33 More for youSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug Bonjour