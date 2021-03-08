Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 23 5 19 24 9 20 1 0 0 56 .089 F 91 Steven Stamkos 21 11 11 22 9 10 5 0 1 56 .196 F 21 Brayden Point 23 7 14 21 6 11 2 0 2 63 .111 F 18 Ondrej Palat 23 10 10 20 3 4 7 0 4 51 .196 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 23 1 15 16 7 14 0 0 0 38 .026 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 17 7 8 15 10 4 1 2 2 31 .226 F 37 Yanni Gourde 23 8 7 15 7 18 1 0 2 43 .186 F 17 Alex Killorn 23 6 9 15 10 14 1 0 1 50 .120 F 9 Tyler Johnson 22 4 6 10 2 4 1 0 0 33 .121 F 20 Blake Coleman 22 4 5 9 7 19 1 0 1 48 .083 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 23 5 4 9 7 15 0 0 1 29 .172 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 23 5 4 9 1 4 1 0 2 26 .192 F 14 Patrick Maroon 23 3 4 7 0 32 2 0 0 22 .136 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 23 2 5 7 8 10 0 0 0 37 .054 D 44 Jan Rutta 21 0 6 6 12 14 0 0 0 29 .000 D 81 Erik Cernak 20 0 5 5 6 10 0 0 0 36 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 17 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 16 .188 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 F 79 Ross Colton 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 .500 D 52 Cal Foote 16 1 0 1 7 6 0 0 0 16 .063 D 2 Luke Schenn 16 0 1 1 -3 14 0 0 0 13 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 23 83 140 223 111 240 23 2 17 697 .119 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 47 82 129 -123 254 10 1 5 648 .073 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 19 1142 1.73 15 3 1 3 33 541 0.939 0 1 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 4 242 2.72 2 1 1 0 11 104 0.894 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 23 1393 1.91 17 4 2 3 44 645 .927 83 140 240 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1393 3.26 6 15 2 2 75 689 .881 47 82 254 More for youSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour