Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 4, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 37 6 29 35 13 22 1 0 0 97 .062 F 18 Ondrej Palat 37 12 21 33 6 12 7 0 4 77 .156 F 21 Brayden Point 37 16 17 33 10 11 4 0 5 94 .170 F 91 Steven Stamkos 35 16 16 32 7 14 9 0 1 84 .190 F 37 Yanni Gourde 37 13 10 23 6 28 2 0 3 77 .169 F 17 Alex Killorn 37 10 13 23 5 22 2 0 1 75 .133 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 37 2 20 22 9 18 0 0 0 76 .026 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 31 9 12 21 7 8 1 2 3 53 .170 F 20 Blake Coleman 36 7 10 17 10 29 1 0 2 74 .095 F 9 Tyler Johnson 36 7 9 16 3 6 2 0 1 55 .127 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 10 6 16 8 6 1 0 2 40 .250 F 14 Patrick Maroon 37 4 11 15 4 46 2 0 0 30 .133 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 37 5 7 12 9 30 0 0 1 47 .106 D 81 Erik Cernak 29 1 9 10 14 23 0 0 0 55 .018 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 33 2 6 8 10 12 0 0 0 51 .039 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 79 Ross Colton 11 4 3 7 6 2 0 0 2 12 .333 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 52 Cal Foote 30 1 1 2 7 8 0 0 0 32 .031 D 2 Luke Schenn 22 0 2 2 -3 21 0 0 0 22 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 37 128 220 348 146 361 32 2 25 1125 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 87 155 242 -161 367 22 2 10 1045 .083 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 29 1747 1.96 23 5 1 3 57 836 0.932 0 2 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 8 474 3.03 3 4 1 0 24 203 0.882 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 37 2240 2.19 26 9 2 3 81 1039 .917 128 220 361 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2240 3.16 11 22 4 2 117 1114 .886 87 155 367