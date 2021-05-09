Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Brayden Point 55 23 25 48 4 11 6 0 6 129 .178
F 18 Ondrej Palat 55 15 31 46 1 26 7 0 6 111 .135
D 77 Victor Hedman 54 9 36 45 5 28 1 0 2 136 .066
F 37 Yanni Gourde 55 17 19 36 11 42 2 0 4 114 .149
F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187
F 17 Alex Killorn 55 15 18 33 1 35 5 0 1 117 .128
F 20 Blake Coleman 54 14 17 31 15 37 1 1 3 120 .117
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 55 4 26 30 8 28 0 0 1 106 .038
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 49 9 13 22 2 10 1 2 3 75 .120
F 9 Tyler Johnson 54 8 14 22 -1 16 2 0 1 75 .107
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 55 6 14 20 16 52 0 0 1 72 .083
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 55 12 7 19 4 10 1 0 2 58 .207
D 81 Erik Cernak 45 5 13 18 11 38 0 0 0 83 .060
F 14 Patrick Maroon 55 4 14 18 2 60 2 0 0 46 .087
F 79 Ross Colton 29 9 3 12 6 16 0 0 4 41 .220
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 50 4 8 12 13 14 0 0 0 85 .047
D 44 Jan Rutta 34 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167
D 2 Luke Schenn 37 2 2 4 2 51 0 0 0 40 .050
F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 14 3 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 25 .120
D 52 Cal Foote 35 1 2 3 9 29 0 0 0 40 .025
F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000
D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 6 0 1 1 -5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 3 Fredrik Claesson 1 0 0 0 -1 12 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 David Savard 13 0 0 0 -8 0 0 0 0 21 .000
D 56 Ben Thomas 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 180 299 479 117 578 40 3 35 1662 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 141 244 385 -140 594 29 2 17 1553 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 41 2463 2.17 31 9 1 5 89 1207 0.926 0 4 0
35 Curtis McElhinney 12 719 3.09 4 6 2 1 37 296 0.875 0 0 2
33 Chris Gibson 2 112 2.65 1 1 0 0 5 40 0.875 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3329 2.38 36 16 3 6 131 1543 .909 180 299 578
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3329 2.98 19 29 7 3 164 1646 .892 141 244 594
