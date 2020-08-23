Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .246 .334 959 153 236 57 8 35 143 124 277 11 3 16
Smith 1.000 1.000 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Brosseau .333 .400 39 7 13 4 0 3 7 5 14 0 0 1
Díaz .315 .442 92 13 29 3 0 2 8 21 14 0 0 0
Lowe .313 .398 99 25 31 7 2 9 25 12 25 0 0 1
Wendle .290 .355 69 11 20 3 2 1 7 6 11 2 1 4
Adames .286 .381 84 18 24 9 1 2 8 13 33 1 0 4
Margot .277 .338 65 11 18 5 0 0 5 6 11 2 0 2
Martínez .254 .347 63 9 16 4 0 2 10 9 20 0 0 0
Meadows .242 .307 66 13 16 4 1 3 9 6 22 1 1 0
Kiermaier .237 .326 76 8 18 3 2 0 10 10 23 5 1 0
Choi .200 .295 75 8 15 8 0 2 9 11 26 0 0 3
Renfroe .167 .247 72 8 12 4 0 4 15 8 20 0 0 0
Tsutsugo .167 .265 72 11 12 2 0 3 14 9 20 0 0 1
Perez .167 .212 30 3 5 0 0 0 5 1 10 0 0 0
Zunino .107 .206 56 7 6 1 0 4 9 6 28 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 19 10 4.05 29 29 11 255.2 248 126 115 37 92 265
Anderson 1 0 0.00 11 0 3 9.1 4 0 0 0 1 15
Brosseau 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 0 0 2.25 8 1 1 8.0 8 2 2 0 2 3
Chirinos 0 0 2.38 3 3 0 11.1 14 4 3 2 4 10
Castillo 2 0 2.53 12 0 0 10.2 4 3 3 2 6 12
Curtiss 1 0 2.61 6 1 1 10.1 9 3 3 2 1 8
Roe 2 0 2.89 10 0 1 9.1 10 4 3 0 3 9
Snell 2 0 3.00 5 5 0 18.0 15 6 6 4 6 23
Loup 3 1 3.38 12 0 0 13.1 11 6 5 2 2 10
Drake 0 2 3.38 5 0 2 5.1 3 3 2 0 3 4
Beeks 1 1 3.50 11 0 1 18.0 19 9 7 1 4 25
Fleming 1 0 3.60 1 1 0 5.0 4 2 2 1 2 3
Fairbanks 3 1 3.65 13 0 0 12.1 10 5 5 1 7 21
Thompson 1 1 3.77 12 1 0 14.1 17 8 6 3 7 7
Yarbrough 0 2 4.45 6 6 0 30.1 31 15 15 5 9 21
Morton 1 1 5.40 4 4 0 16.2 21 10 10 3 4 17
Slegers 0 0 5.62 4 1 1 8.0 7 5 5 1 0 8
Richards 0 0 5.94 5 1 0 16.2 22 13 11 2 6 13
Glasnow 0 1 6.00 5 5 0 21.0 19 14 14 4 13 35
Alvarado 0 0 6.00 9 0 0 9.0 9 7 6 2 6 13
Banda 1 0 6.75 2 0 1 4.0 4 3 3 0 2 2
Gilmartin 0 0 8.31 2 0 0 4.1 7 4 4 2 4 5