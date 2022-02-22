Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip. St. Louis avoided losing to two of the NHL's worst teams in less than a week, following Thursday’s 3-2 overtime defeat at Montreal that ended the Canadiens’ 10-game losing streak.