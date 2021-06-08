Tauchman slam, Crawford 2 HRs as Giants beat Rangers 9-4 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 11:59 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead grand slam, Brandon Crawford homered twice while setting the Giants' franchise record for most games as a shortstop and San Francisco beat the slumping Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Tauchman hit his first career slam with two outs in the eighth inning to put the Giants in front for the third and final time, and Crawford added a three-run shot in the ninth.
