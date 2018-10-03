Tennessee OL Locklear undergoes surgery for meniscus tear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee reserve offensive lineman Riley Locklear has undergone surgery for a meniscus tear.

The injury occurred Saturday during Tennessee's 38-12 loss at No. 2 Georgia. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday during the Southeastern Conference coaches' teleconference that Locklear underwent surgery for a "very small" meniscus tear.

Pruitt says Locklear would "probably be out at least 10-15 days, and then he'll be back ready to go."

Locklear, a sophomore guard, has appeared in four of Tennessee's five games this season.

Tennessee (2-3, 0-2 SEC) has this week off before visiting No. 8 Auburn (4-1, 1-1) on Oct. 13.

