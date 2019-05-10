Texans signs 1st round pick Howard, 5 other picks

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed first-round pick Tytus Howard and five other picks.

Howard, an offensive lineman from Alabama State, was taken 23rd overall as Houston addressed its need to better protect Deshaun Watson after he was sacked an NFL-leading 62 times last season.

The Texans also signed second-round picks offensive tackle Max Scharping and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., fifth-round pick Charles Omenihu, who is a defensive end, cornerback Xavier Crawford, a sixth-round pick and seventh-round pick running back Cullen Gillaspia.

Terms of the contracts weren't released.

