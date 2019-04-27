Texans take defensive end Charles Omenihu in 5th round

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected defensive end Charles Omenihu in the fifth round Saturday with the 161st pick.

The previous time the Texans selected a defensive end in the draft came in 2017 when Houston chose Clemson's Carlos Watkins with the 142nd pick. Houston has addressed the defense with two of its first five picks.

Omenihu is the fifth player in franchise history taken from Texas. The previous Longhorn taken was running back D'Onta Foreman in 2017.

At Texas, Omenihu started 12 of 13 games in 2017 and tied for the team lead with four sacks. Last season he started all 14 games and led the Longhorns in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (9½).

Omenihu, who started 33 of 51 games at Texas, was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 and earned first-team, All-Big 12 honors.

___

