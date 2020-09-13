Recommended Video:

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
La Stella 3b 3 2 1 1 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 1 Solak lf 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 3
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Dietrich dh 4 1 2 1
Canha dh 4 1 2 0 Tejeda ss 4 0 1 0
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 1 1 White rf 2 1 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 1 1 2
Brown ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 100 000 011 3
Texas 010 003 20x 6

DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Semien (6), Tejeda (2). 3B_Canha (2). HR_La Stella (1), Dietrich (3), Odor (6), Mathis (2). SB_Semien (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,3-4 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 7
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 1 2 2 1 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Lynn W,6-2 7 3 1 1 2 10
Hernández 1 1 1 1 0 1
Montero 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:57.