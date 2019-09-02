https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Texas-7-N-Y-Yankees-0-14407787.php
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|100
|010
|041
|—
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Voit (7). DP_Texas 1, New York 2. LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Choo (28), Sánchez (11), Voit (17). HR_Trevino (2), DeShields (4), Choo (21). SF_Mazara (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor W,12-8
|7
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Tanaka L,10-8
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Lyons
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:04. A_40,015 (47,309).
