COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Texas A&M wiped out a 12-point deficit to defeat Georgia 74-69 on Saturday.

The game was tied 59-59 with 4:32 remaining before the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 the rest of the way. Miller scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half.

The Aggies (12-12, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) avenged a 63-48 loss at Georgia (12-13, 2-10) on Feb. 1. The Bulldogs used a 15-6 burst in that game to start the second half and never looked back. This time, the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 45-31 in the second half to pull away late, and snap a two-game losing streak.

Bulldogs freshman Anthony Edwards, the possible top pick in this summer’s NBA draft, was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Rayshaun Hammonds led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 38-29 lead at halftime thanks to making half their shots from the field (15 of 30) and more than doubling up the Aggies in rebounds (21-10) in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Saturday’s outcome was par for the Bulldogs’ course this season, in teasing their fans with a lead before unraveling in the second half. At this point it would take a miracle — aka an SEC tournament championship — for Edwards to play in the NCAA Tournament in what’s shaping up as his lone collegiate season.

Texas A&M: When the Aggies were losing three straight games to Harvard, Temple and Fairfield in late November and early December, their fans wondered if they would win a league game. A&M is .500 a dozen games into league play, and its fan base is excited for the future under first-year coach Buzz Williams.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs host No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday.

The Aggies play at Alabama on Wednesday.

