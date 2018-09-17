Texas AP high school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Allen (21) (3-0) 246 1 2. Lake Travis (1) (2-0) 218 2 3. Galena Park North Shore (3) (3-0) 188 3 4. Cypress Fairbanks (3-0) 147 5 5. Converse Judson (2-0) 146 4 6. Longview (3-0) 134 6 7. Duncanville (3-0) 107 7 8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) 63 8 9. Katy (2-1) 46 9 10. Austin Westlake (2-1) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Euless Trinity 16. DeSoto 15. Klein Collins 13. Cedar Hill 7. Cypress Ranch 5. Temple 2. Pflugerville Hendrickson 2. Humble Atascocita 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Aledo (21) (3-0) 244 1 2. Dallas Highland Park (4) (3-0) 217 2 3. Denton Ryan (2-0) 192 3 4. Lufkin (2-1) 144 5 5. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) 118 4 6. College Station (2-0) 117 6 (tie) Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) 117 7 8. A&M Consolidated (2-0) 81 8 9. Angleton (2-0) 45 10 10. Manvel (2-1) 42 9

Others receiving votes: Crosby 30. Hutto 25. Lubbock Cooper 3.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Carthage (17) (3-0) 242 1 2. Argyle (8) (3-0) 232 2 3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0) 175 3 4. Midlothian Heritage (3-0) 163 7 5. Stephenville (2-1) 144 6 6. Melissa (3-0) 118 9 7. Liberty Hill (2-1) 89 10 8. Gilmer (2-1) 46 5 (tie) Waco La Vega (1-2) 46 4 10. Giddings (3-0) 33 NR

Others receiving votes: Cuero 20. Lubbock Estacado 12. Lorena 11. WF Hirschi 11. West Orange-Stark 10. Kennedale 7. Fairfield 4. Sealy 4. Van 4. Sweeny 3. Springtown 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Newton (25) (3-0) 250 1 2. Goliad (3-0) 200 4 3. Canadian (3-0) 197 3 4. Gunter (3-0) 169 5 5. Childress (3-0) 123 7 6. Rockdale (2-1) 108 8 7. Brock (2-1) 93 2 8. New London West Rusk (3-0) 73 9 9. Lexington (2-1) 42 6 10. Yoakum (2-1) 37 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin 14. Malakoff 13. Cisco 10. Shallowater 9. Cameron Yoe 6. Holliday 6. East Bernard 5. Gladewater 5. Mount Vernon 4. Waskom 4. Atlanta 3. Woodville 2. Buffalo 1. Jefferson 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Mason (13) (3-0) 233 2 2. Shiner (4) (3-0) 214 3 3. Wellington (4) (3-0) 192 4 4. Muenster (2) (3-0) 175 5 5. Refugio (2-1) 141 6 6. Mart (1) (2-1) 133 1 7. New Deal (1) (3-0) 97 10 8. Falls City (3-0) 58 NR 9. Price Carlisle (3-0) 41 NR 10. Stamford (3-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: De Leon 21. San Augustine 11. Burton 7. Thorndale 7. Tenaha 5. Stinnett West Texas 5. Stratford 4. Sundown 3. Clarendon 2. Collinsville 1. Alto 1. Iraan 1.