Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Jan. 9 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water lightly stained; 53-58 degrees; 0.88 feet low. Black bass are slow on jigs, Texas rigs and spoons. Sunfish are slow on cut nightcrawlers and corn. Catfish are fair on cut and live baitfish.

BASTROP: Water stained; 52-57 degrees. Black bass are good on chartreuse soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water murky; 53-56 degrees; 11.69 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water murky; 48-53 degrees; 0.43 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon jigs and crankbaits, and on chartreuse GrandeBass 4-inch Trickster worms over brush piles. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies and crankbaits off lighted docks at night. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water murky; 50-56 degrees; 1.93 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged weightless watermelon/blue flake Whacky Sticks, pumpkin/chartreuse Curb's jigs, and smoke/red flake grubs in 4-10 feet. Striped bass are good on Spoiler Shads, jigging Pirk Minnows, and drifting or free lining live bait in 25-40 feet. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and 2-inch plastic swim baits along the river channel and in deep creeks. Crappie are fair on white tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles in 12-15 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live goldfish.

CANYON LAKE: Water murky; 51-55 degrees; 1.59 feet high. Black bass are good on Rat-L-Traps and stickbaits over flats in 2-10 feet, and on Texas rigged blue flake Scoundrel worms along bluffs. Striped bass are good vertically jigging Pirk Minnows in the lower end of the lake, and on Spoiler Shads and Red Fins. Smallmouth bass are good on tomato red curl tail grubs on jigheads and smoke/red flake tubes along ledges and over rock piles in 6-15 feet. Crappie are fair on live minnows upriver. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on live bait.

COLEMAN: Water murky; 49-54 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel catfish are fair on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Carolina rigged soft plastic worms and spinnerbaits along the outside edges of grass. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp.

GRANBURY: Water murky; 49-55 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are good on shrimp, stinkbait, and live minnows.

GRANGER: Water murky; 48-57 degrees; 8.57 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water murky; 51-56 degrees; 3.69 feet low. Black bass are fair on 1/8oz. buzzbaits, Bleeding Shad Rat-L-Traps, and wacky rigged watermelon Whacky Sticks in 2-6 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good vertically jigging Pirk Minnows under birds. Crappie are good on live minnows over brush piles in 12-15 feet. Channel catfish are fair on minnows under crappie docks. Yellow and blue catfish are slow.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water murky; 49-55 degrees; 10.49 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 50-56 degrees; 0.80 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 51-57 degrees; 10.23 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 48-54 degrees; 12.56 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water murky; 49-55 degrees; 1.26 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water murky; 47-52 degrees; 6.26 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear; 46-50 degrees; 0.71 feet high. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, weightless Senkos and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

BENBROOK: Water stained; 47-50 degrees; 3.32 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and football jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are slow on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 48-51 degrees; 0.40 feet high. Black bass are good on bladed jigs, Texas rigged craws and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water stained; 46-49 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, suspending jerkbaits, and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained; 47-49 degrees: 0.33 feet high. Black bass are fair on suspending jerkbaits, lipless crankbaits and Ned rigs. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water lightly stained; 48-51 degrees; 3.30 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, lipless crankbaits and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 46-49 degrees, 0.23 feet high. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Ned rigs and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs.

COOPER: Water stained; 47-51 degrees; 4.41 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 46-49 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are fair on shakeyhead worms, suspending jerkbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and weightless Flukes. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 47-50 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Black bass are slow on bladed jigs, football jigs, and flutter spoons. White and yellow bass are slow on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water stained to muddy; 46-48 degrees; 3.62 feet high. Black bass are slow on lipless crankbaits, shakeyhead worms and weightless Senkos. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water stained to muddy; 47-50 degrees; 3.67 feet high. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and lipless crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water lightly stained; 49-51 degrees: 6.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, lipless crankbaits and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained to muddy; 47-50 degrees: 5.13 feet high. Black bass are fair on black and blue jigs, lipless crankbaits and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water stained to muddy; 46-49 degrees; 2.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on Ned rig worms, suspending jerkbaits and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 77-83 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shallow crankbaits and shakeyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 46-49 degrees; 2.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, lipless crankbaits and green pumpkin flipping jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 47-49 degrees; 1.81 feet high. Black bass are good on shakeyhead worms, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on jigs. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 46-49 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are fair on shakeyhead worms, Texas rigged craws and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water stained: 46-48 degrees; 1.37 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and lipless crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs. Crappie are good on white jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 46-49 degrees; 0.77 feet high. Black bass are slow on bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained to muddy; 47-50 degrees; 1.78 feet high. Black bass are fair on bladed jigs, lipless crankbaits and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

TEXOMA: Water stained to muddy; 46-48 degrees; 5.13 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shakeyhead worms and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water stained; 45-48 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Black bass are fair on shakyhead worms, spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 47-50 degrees; 12.97 high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged craws, lipless crankbaits and bladed jigs. Crappie are slow on jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 51-57 degrees; 25.02 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are slow. Channel and blue catfish slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water murky; 54-63 degrees; 13.69 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLETO CREEK: Water stained; 92 degrees at the hot water discharge, 67-71 degrees in main lake; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 57-65 degrees; 0.37 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, shakyheads and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 68-72 degrees; 21.87 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 53-63 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water murky; 67-71 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are fair on chartreuse soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Striped bass are good on silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on minnows and green tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water murky; 64-68 degrees; 0.61 feet high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and clear/metal flake Brush Hogs around brush. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows near piers at the dam. Bream are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 1.53 feet high. Black bass are good on perch colored crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 67-71 degrees; 9.02 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Catfish are slow.

STEINHAGEN: 0.69 feet low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 66-70 degrees; 0.80 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 42-48 degrees; 36.49 feet low. Black bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 47-52 degrees; 78.28 feet low. Black bass are slow on shakyheads, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are slow to fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 39-46 degrees; 49.38 feet low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth. There are a few reports of walleye being caught on live bait and artificials. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 42-51 degrees; 4.72 feet low. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

ARROWHEAD: Water stained; 44-53 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs, jigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water fairly clear; 46-52 degrees; 12.17 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on jigs, Texas rigs and spoons. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water stained; 43-51 degrees; 0.88 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water stained; 43-48 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: Water stained; 42-49 degrees; 0.64 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs, spoons and jigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 43-50 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Black bass are slow on jigs, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 44-52 degrees; 18.77 feet low. Black bass are fair on Senkos, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 47-53 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Black bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 36.65 feet low. Black bass are slow on weighted soft plastics. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 52-63 degrees; 0.96 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water stained; 56-64 degrees; 0.31 feet high. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available. Fish populations have been substantially reduced by the golden alga blooms.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 43-49 degrees; 23.1 feet low. Black bass are slow on minnows and Texas rigs. Crappie are slow on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Freshwater runoff from Sabine River has inundated the north end of the lake.

SOUTH SABINE: Redfish are good along the Louisiana shoreline in 2-4 feet of water over clam shell on Down South Lures. Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on slow-sinking plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Freshwater runoff from Trinity River has hurt fishing.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good on the north shoreline on Corkies and MirrOlures. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair on the mud and shell on MirrOlures and Corkies in the afternoon. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Whiting and sand trout are fair to good on shrimp from the piers. Redfish are fair in Moses Lake on the falling tide on crabs and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Redfish are fair to good at San Luis pass on cracked blue crabs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on Bass Assassins and Down South Lures over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good in the guts along the shorelines on the east end of the bay on Gulps.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the south shoreline in the guts and bayous on the incoming tide. The Colorado River is running fresh.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on soft plastics on the edge of muddy channels and at the jetty. Redfish are good at the mouths of drains. Sheepshead are good at the jetty on shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair on the edge of the ICW on glow DOA Shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in the holes on the Estes Flats on mullet and shrimp.

PORT ARANSAS: Redfish are fair around Pelican Island on shrimp and crabs. Sheepshead are good at the jetty on live shrimp.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair on the King Ranch shoreline on Soft-Dines and Corkies. Redfish are good in the Humble Channel on crabs and table shrimp. Trout are good in Oso Bay on topwaters in the afternoon.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good in mud and grass on Corkies, Gamblers and Down South Lures. Trout are fair to good in the guts along shorelines on Corkies. Redfish and black drum are fair in the Land Cut on shrimp and crabs.

PORT MANSFIELD: Redfish are fair to good on DOA Shrimp and Gulps under a popping cork around grass holes. Trout are fair to good on mud and grass along the edge of the ICW on Corkies and MirrOlures.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on DOA Shrimp and Gulps. Redfish, black drum and mangrove snapper are fair to good in the channel and at the jetty on fresh shrimp.

PORT ISABEL: Redfish are fair in the guts and holes on scented baits. Sheepshead are good around the causeway on shrimp. Trout are fair on the edge of the flats on soft plastics under popping cork and Gulps.