Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 29 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 69-76 degrees; 0.47 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on buzzbaits early and late, Texas rigs and Bandit 100s. Sunfish are fair to good on cut nightcrawlers and dough bait. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and chicken livers.

BASTROP: Water stained; 76-80 degrees. Black bass are good on chartreuse crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 9.01 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.57 feet high. Black bass are very good on redbug and watermelon soft plastic worms and topwaters. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Rat-L-Traps and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on white Li'l Fishies and black/chartreuse tube jigs in 10-20 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch in 5-15 feet.

BUCHANAN: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Black bass are good on shad colored Rat-L-Traps, white spinnerbaits, and weightless wacky rigged Whacky Sticks in 5-15 feet. Striped bass are fair drifting live bait in 25-30 feet. White bass are fair trolling Shad Raps above Paradise Point. Crappie are fair on minnows and Curb's crappie jigs. Channel catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.90 feet high. Black bass are fair on Rat-L-Traps, green pumpkin crankbaits, and flukes upriver along shorelines in 5-10 feet early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows and crappie jigs. Smallmouth bass are fair on chartreuse grubs and craws and watermelon red tubes on ball jigheads along ledges in 10-20 feet. Crappie are fair on blue tube jigs and live minnows over submerged brush piles in 8-16 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water stained. Black bass are good on shad colored shallow running crankbaits and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and shad.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair on green bucktail jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and white spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and shrimp.

GRANGER: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 5.42 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.69 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin crankbaits, black/blue topwaters, and watermelon Whacky Sticks along seawalls in 8-18 feet. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles in 12 feet. Channel catfish are fair on minnows and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water murky; 78-82 degrees; 9.33 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 5.01 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 14.23 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 7.91 feet high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and bone topwaters in 5-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and nightcrawlers in 25-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water stained. Black bass are fair on shad. Hybrid striper are good on shad and crankbaits. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on frozen shad and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 13.81 feet high. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear; 76-79 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Black bass are good on buzzbaits, hollow body frogs and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water stained to muddy; 75-78 degrees; 10.26 feet high. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, bladed jigs and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines. Call ahead to verify ramps are open (due to high water).

BOB SANDLIN: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, buzzbaits and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, shallow crankbaits, and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees: 0.09 feet high. Black bass are good on squarebill crankbaits, topwaters and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water muddy; 77-82 degrees; 2.30 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees, 0.01 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters.

COOPER: Water stained; 76-81 degrees; 1.68 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigged craws and buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.37 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, topwaters and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, white buzzbaits and bladed jigs. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and hollow body frogs. White and yellow bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water stained to muddy; 74-78 degrees; 15.88 feet high. Black bass are slow on squarebill crankbaits, bladed jigs and Texas rigged craws. White bass and hybrid bass are fairs on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines. Call ahead to verify ramps are open (due to high water).

JOE POOL: Water stained; 77-79 degrees; 7.67 feet high. Black bass are slow on buzzbaits, Texas rigged craws and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water stained; 78-82 degrees; 12.13 feet high. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, Texas rigged craws and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. Call ahead to verify ramps are open (due to high water).

LAVON: Water stained; 77-80 degrees: 7.35 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, buzzbaits and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 5.62 feet high. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 77-82 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, weightless Flukes and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 2.16 feet low. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, buzz frogs and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are good on minnows and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained: 76-79 degrees; 4.46 feet high. Black bass are fair on topwaters, swim jigs and Texas rigged craws in flooded bushes. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 77-80 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained to muddy; 78-81 degrees; 0.93 feet high. Black bass are good on buzzbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and hollow body frogs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water stained to muddy; 75-78 degrees; 10.81 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, topwaters and swim jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Striped bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines. Call ahead to verify ramps are open (due to high water).

WEATHERFORD: Water stained; 76-78 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, topwaters, Senkos and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 76-80 degrees; 20.27 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines. Call ahead to verify ramps are open (due to high water).

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 32.43 feet low. Black bass are very good on swimbaits, jerkbaits, crankbaits, topwaters, and soft plastics. Striped bass are fair on crankbaits and jerkbaits. White bass are fair on crankbaits and jerkbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on cheesebait, shrimp, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines and throwlines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water stained. Black bass are fair on chartreuse crankbaits and dark soft plastic worms near the dam. Striped bass are good on liver and perch off points. Redfish are fair on shad, tilapia, and crawfish. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp, cut bait, and cheesebait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water stained. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are fair on spoons and striper jigs between the dam and the crappie wall. Redfish are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp, cheesebait, and shad. Blue catfish are good on liver and cut bait near 181 cove. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 79-83 degrees; 13.98 feet low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed crankbaits and large soft plastic worms. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait in 5-15 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water stained; 78 degrees in the main lake, 100 degrees at the hot water discharge, 67-71 degrees in main lake; 0.12 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows and white striper jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and perch. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 79-84 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Black bass are good on Baby Bass 5-inch Senkos, Texas rigs and shad pattern lipless crankbaits. White bass are fair to good on live shad and slabs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live or dead shad.

FALCON: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 27.94 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and shallow running crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows over brush. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on cut bait and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.10 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on split shot rigged watermelon/red flukes, Texas rigs and small swimbaits. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.02 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits, spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are good on minnows and shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on chartreuse spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on minnows and shrimp.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass to 6 pounds are very good on flukes, Rooster Tails, and jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on live minnows. Bream are good on live worms off piers. Channel and blue catfish to 3 pounds are good on live minnows and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 0.98 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and soft plastics. Striped bass are good but small on Rat-L-Traps, Zara spooks, and slabs. White bass are very good on slabs, pet spoons, and troll tubes. Crappie are very good on minnows over brush. Blue catfish are very good on shad. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 6.03 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are good on worms. Catfish are slow.

STEINHAGEN: 0.18 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Black bass are fair on soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on white bucktail jigs. White bass are fair on silver spoons and Li'l Fishies in the river. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs over baited holes. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 74-79 degrees; 35.85 feet low. Black bass are fair on jigs, Texas rigs and chrome Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair to good on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 68-76 degrees; 78.31 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, Senkos and flukes with a 1/16-oz. weight. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 66-75 degrees; 47.58 feet low. No reports on black or smallmouth bass. There are a few reports of walleye being caught on live bait and artificials. Bream are slow to fair on cut nightcrawlers. Channel catfish are fair on live or dead shad.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake and 71 degrees, stained up the river and 75 degrees; 1.45 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits and flukes, and fair on topwaters. Crappie are good at night on minnows. Catfish are good on punchbait and cut bait

ARROWHEAD: Water stained; 74-83 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Whopper Ploppers early, Texas rigs and silver/chartreuse swimjigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water stained; 73-81 degrees; 12.32 feet low. Black bass are fair to good Texas rigs and chrome Rat-L-Traps. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water stained; 75-83 degrees; 0.87 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on Tennessee Shad swimjigs, Texas rigs and KVD Squarebill Silent Crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs in 12-15 feet. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut shad.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water stained; 76-84 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics early, Texas rigs and drop shot rigged Sexy Shad Dream Shots. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around structure in 15-20 feet. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: Water stained; 74-83 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigged Speed Craws, shakyheads and Sexy West Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on stinkbait, live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 74-82 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 74-83 degrees; 10.29 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Zara Spooks early, Texas rigged 10-inch motor oil Power Worms and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut and live shad.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 73-81 degrees; 0.20 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Carolina rigs, jigs and pearl grey shiner DT10s. Crappie are fair to good on split shot rigged live minnows around deeper structure. White bass are fair to good on tail spinners and live shad. Striped bass are fair to good on live shad and Sassy Shad. Catfish are fair to good on live or dead shad and nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: Water off color; 74-83 degrees; 35.03 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, Mardi Gras Yum Dingers and crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to murky; 74-82 degrees; 1.66 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigged 7-inch Power Worms, shakyheads and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair to good on split live minnows. White bass are fair on slabs and live shad. Blue catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water stained; 73-82 degrees; 0.19 feet high. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available. Fish populations have been substantially reduced by the golden alga blooms.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 71-79 degrees; 19.77 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on jigs. Texas rigs and chrome Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair to good on split shot rigged live minnows. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and prepared bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are good in the marsh on small topwaters.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the outgoing tide at Rollover Pass on MirrOlures, live shrimp and soft plastics. Sand trout and croakers are good on fresh shrimp.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are slow due to freshwater.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse Lil' Johns and plum Bass Assassins. Trout are fair to good on the shell adjacent to the channel on live croakers and shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Redfish are fair around Freeport on crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Redfish are fair in the middle of the bay on live shrimp while drifting the outgoing tide.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and shrimp. Redfish and black drum are fair on live shrimp in Oyster Lake.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on piggy perch and shrimp around Mud Island.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for dolphin, kingfish and tuna.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on croakers, piggy perch, Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters, croakers and soft plastics around deep rocks and grass. Redfish are fair to good on the flats on small topwaters and Gulps.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes on Gulps and plastics under popping corks.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good over sand and grass in South Bay on Gulps, DOA Shrimp and live shrimp. Redfish are good on the flats on gold spoons, Gulps and Corkies.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp and DOA Shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats on topwaters and live shrimp.