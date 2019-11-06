Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 6 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with topwaters, spinners, shallow crankbaits, weighted jigs and plastic worms among docks and marinas along with various coves and creeks. Sunfish are good on weighted jigs, cutworms, and corn. Flatheads and blue catfish are fair on prepared baits in 5 feet and deeper under corks.

BASTROP: GOOD. Slightly stained; 71 degrees. Largemouth bass are good and have been best on topwaters. The temperature and wind fluctuation in the past week have us trying multiple tackles with Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbait, and rigged lizards among vegetation in creek beds. Crappie continue to be good on jigs and live bait. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait or cut bait. Flathead catfish are fair on live bait.

BELTON: FAIR. Lightly stained; 69 degrees; 2.34 feet low. Largemouth bass remain good with stickbaits, chuggers, buzzbaits, and rigged plastic worms on creeks and in the creek channels. Smallmouth are fair on grubs and buzzbaits. Hybrid stripers are fair on jigs and crankbaits. Crappie are fair to slow on mostly jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shad, shrimp, blood bait, and stinkbait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and topwater in shallow water along creeks and their beds. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs in the main lake area. Catfish have been good on prepared bait, and shad baited trotlines.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 4.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are good casting towards the bank with topwater lures, jigs, and spinners. In the main lake use crankbait, and spinners. Striped bass are fair on plastic swimbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are good on minnows following birds and baitfish. Crappie are slow on jigs. Channel catfish have been good on stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on live or stink bait.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 2.64 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, crankbaits and plastic worms in the Guadalupe river portion of the lake. Crappie are slow with jigs, and minnows. White bass are fair on minnows in the drops leading to the main lake. Hybrid and striped bass continue to be fair on topwater baits, grubs, and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait for channel and blue catfish. Live bait has been consistent for flathead.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water stained. 72 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on topwater worked among vegetation, along the power plant jetty and discharge channel. Sunfish are fair on worms and crickets. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained. 68 degrees. 0.79 feet low. Crappie fishing is still good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is fair fishing over baited holes in 5-15 feet of water. Drop-offs with timber near the main river channel are good places to catch them. Look for white bass to be mid-lake and up north. They can be caught on slabs and live bait. Largemouth bass can be found around boat docks and shoreline cover. Stripers are slow but can be caught on live shad.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Black bass are good upriver on crankbaits and topwaters. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows among structure in 10 feet or less of water. White bass are fair on slab spoons moving along humps and ridges. Catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait fished above bobbers or on juglines.

LBJ: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, plastic rigged worms and jigs around cover and willow. Crappie are fair on jigs. White bass are fair on smaller crankbaits, jigs, and minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait, flathead catfish good on live bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; 2.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, topwater, spinners, and buzz baits in the backs of creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around timber in the mouths of creeks and on main lake points. Catfish are good on cut shad, shrimp, worms, or prepped baits.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees. 2.11 feet low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good the west end of the lake with stink bait, live and cut bait. White bass are good on slabs, and with Alabama rigs closer to main lake drops. Black bass are slow with spinners, buzzbait, and jigs.

PROCTOR: FAIR. Water stained. 64 degrees. 3.21 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow to fair on jigs, and worms around the north and south end feeders creek channels. Trolling for hybrid stripers with live bait is fair. Crappie have been good jigs among structure and around the spillway. Catfish have been good on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees; 0.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, and topwaters among Welch Park Islands. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair wherever the shad takes them. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.27 feet low. Largemouth are good on topwaters at sunrise and jigs and soft plastics mid-day to evening in hydrilla down the Lampasas. Smallmouth are fair with topwaters and crankbaits fished around rocky points. White bass are fair in open water with Alabama rigs. Sunfish are fair in shallow water on cutworms. Catfish are fair with shad across the flats. Trotlining is best in the upper lake using live sunfish.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 9.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, and live bait along main lake points and large drops. Crappie are all of a sudden slow on minnows and weighted jigs. White bass have been fair in steep coves among larger structures. Catfish are fair on cut bait, prepped bait, and live bait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water stained. 71 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, topwater and jigs along the vegetated banks, and by the power plant. Hybrid stripers are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on prepared baits, cut baits, and live bait. Sunfish can be caught on crickets and corn in any shallower structure.

WACO: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 70-73 degrees; 4.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, topwater, crankbait, and plastic worms close or in Hog and Flatrock creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs among shallow flats and standing timber. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad, live bait, and blood-flavored prepped bait.

WHITNEY: FAIR. Water stained 68 degrees; 6.08 feet low. Black bass are good on plastic worms and crankbaits in deeper than 12 feet of water. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits and with minnows in the main reservoir. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in the middle or upper ends of the lake. Catfish are good on live shad, stink bait, and cut shad.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.21 feet low. Largemouth bass are peaking the year currently along the creeks by the power plant, and around docks on spinners, topwaters, and plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks and brush structure. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 68 degrees; 1.03 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigs, crankbaits, some jigs, and spinnerbaits northwest of 2495 bridge. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and stinkbait. Sunfish are fair on cut earthworms around shallow vegetation and shallow boat docks.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 68 degrees; 11.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and lighter-colored spinnerbaits in the mouths of the creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows on brush piles and shallower points. Hybrid striped bass and white bass are good with slabs, spinners, or spoons. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live bait. Sunfish are fair with prepared bait pellets or cutworms.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater, jigs and spinners among shoreline vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees: 5.14 feet low. Black bass are fair on rigged worms, topwater, spinners, and rigged crawfish near rocky main lake points. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in deeper than normal water. White bass are good on slabs and live minnows in the main lake around islands. Hybrid are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and cut bait.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in the northwest flats on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinnerbaits in creeks and coves. Crappie are fair to good on smaller minnows and jigs by the brush. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66-68 degrees, 2.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and buzz baits towards the north 198 & 175 flats, along the Caney Creek flats on the southeast end of the lake. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are good on pink and white jigs around structure. Catfish are good on cut shad and stinkbait 5 feet or deeper. Use live bait with trotlines.

COOPER: FAIR. Water clear; 67-69 degrees; 1.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Follow the drop-offs, main lake points, and islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are very good around timber, expect to catch some big ones using cut bait.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR TO GOOD. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 1.92 feet low. Black bass are fair around the marina and boat docks on spinnerbait. Largemouth bass are consistent with plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs around the Trinity River vegetation and private docks. Hybrid striped bass are fair on crankbait near ledges and deep points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepped bait, and liver.

FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 1.88 feet low. Redfish are good on live shrimp on jigs. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters around main lake points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 2.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on bottom-hugging bait and slow-moving lures. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR TO GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 1.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas and Carolina rigged worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and buzzbaits continue to produce between 5-12 feet. White bass are good on live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait with bobbers.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair along the dam and moving to deeper water with spinners, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad, and prepped bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 2.62 feet low. The largemouth bite is fair to good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, drop shot and crankbaits. Crappie are good using live bait and a slip bobber and catfish are good on cut bait by the spillway

KEMP: FAIR TO GOOD. Water clear; 65-68 degrees; 2.39 feet low. Largemouth are good on Texas rigged, straight-tailed worms, topwater, crankbait, and spinnerbait. Look for them around the mouth of the Wichita River. Crappie are good on crappie jigs. White bass and hybrid continue to be good on slabs throughout the reservoir. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 0.95 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners, swimbaits, and chatter baits throughout the lake on points and in coves. Crappie are good on bigger jigs and minnows near standing timber in 20 feet of water. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait especially live bait.

LAVON: GOOD. Water stained; 66-68 degrees: 4.18 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on white spinners, Carolina rigged lizards, Texas rigged worms, and crankbaits. White bass are fair in deeper water near the dam on small jigs and minnows. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and prepped blood bait.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 1.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, Texas-rigged plastic baits and spinnerbaits moving from shallow water to cove edges. White bass are good on slabs and are active. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait. Hybrid stripers are fair on rattle traps and will be found feeding on large groups of shad.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-68 degrees; 2.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around brush piles and creek channels. Catfish are very good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and jigs near shallow and deep structure. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers around timber.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 3.00 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, spinners and shallower baits on shallow to medium depth ridges. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around vegetation. White bass are fair on live shad. Striped bass are slow on live shad and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad, minnows, and stinkbait.

RAY HUBBARD: FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 2.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on spinners and topwater poppers. This past week the northern portion of the lake has been more successful. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around the edges of weed beds on the northern end. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, livers, and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD. Water stained: 63-65 degrees; 0.57 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, lizards and topwater on drops, and within with decent vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 15 feet of water around brush and timber. Whitebass are heating up around deep structure in 20-40feet on white or clear shad. Bluegill are good with cutworms. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-67 degrees; 2.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, spinners and jigging spoons in the lesser populated points of the lake. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigs if you find baitfish. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait above bobbers below 5 feet.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Catfishing has been excellent while fishing around the timber next to creek channels mid-lake and up north. Chumming with soured grain is a great way to be more successful when targeting these fish. The largemouth bass fishing has been excellent this week around shallow and deep structure on soft plastic worms and crankbaits.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are very slow on Texas-rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs. The main lake has yielded more catches along submerged coves. Crappie are slow on minnows and mostly small. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Most largemouth are staying within 5-12 feet depths. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under docks and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad from the bank.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water stained; 61-63 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms, and spinners. Drifting live baits in less than 20ft are producing best results. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on live shad as the bite continues to pick up trolling the main lake. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows. White bass are good and are biting on live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 2.23 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and crankbaits in both lakes. Continue to work the steep banks and points. Crappie are good on jigs under docks in 8-10 feet. Catfish are good on all stinkbait and live baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat-L-Traps following the birds on the surface.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.95 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits and plastic worms in and around creek beds, ridges, and coves. White bass are good with smaller crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in large cover. Catfish are good on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62-64 degrees; 1.78 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on buzzbaits along the northern flats and vegetation. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near beds and cover. Catfish are good on live bait, stinkbait, and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65-69 degrees; 4.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinnerbaits and plastic worms. White bass are good on slabs and spoons. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait in the northern waters.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 32.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on buzzbaits, spinners, plastic worms, grubs, especially around the Devil's River flats and the northern bluffs past the Highway 90 bridge. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait. Some baited holes have been attracting catfish.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 70-72 degrees. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and live shad. Red drum are fair on crawfish and rattle traps. Largemouth bass have been fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits with catches coming on the northern end around Hondo Creek. Hybrid striped bass are fair on spoons and rattle traps along the canals.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR TO GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69-71 degrees; 17.11 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, buzzbaits, jigs, plastic worms, spinners, and tube baits. The best largemouth populations have been along the northern delta and flooded timber. White bass are fair with minnows and smaller rattle traps. All catfish are good on larger live and cut baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71-73 degrees; 2.83 feet low. At the northern end of the lake, the largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged worms, Carolina rigs, spinners, and crankbaits. White bass are good on rattletraps and minnows in the Nueces River. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait, and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 68-72 degrees; 35.85 feet low. Black bass are fair on soft plastic worms, spinners, and topwaters around flooded brush/structure, points, and humps. Beckwith's Arm has been the best cove to find structure. Crappie are good on plastics and hand-tied jigs. Catfish are good on all live bait including shrimp, shad, and stinkbait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 7.11 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on trick worms in pink or green in the deeper water on main lake points. Crappie are slow with weighted jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and jigs. Striped bass are fair on rattletraps. Smallmouth bass are good on white grubs and jigs and have been increasing in regularity. Catfish are fair on live bait, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water muddy; 70-76 degrees; 4.27 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, and Texas-rigged soft plastics. North of 59 has been active, and make sure you are using light colored bait to get noticed in the muddy water. Crappie are slow on jigs around standing timber. Catfish are fair to good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines are good for all species of catfish.

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 70-72 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, some crankbaits and spinnerbaits around the plant jetty. Redfish are fair but will be slowing quickly, will pick up again in March. Striped bass are fair on jigs and live shad. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 66-68 degrees; 2.13 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, spinners, and buzzbaits on the northern end. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait.

GIBBONS CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; Unchanged. White bass are fair on the south side near the pads using topwater plug. Largemouth bass are fair on most all light-colored Carolina rigged soft plastics and buzzbaits moving to shallower structure and points. Crappie are heating up on jigs, especially in the warmer discharge waters. Catfish are good on live bait and liver-flavored prepared bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 66-70 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits and clear/metal flake Brush Hogs around brush. White bass are slow with jigs and spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Sunfish are good on live cutworms. Catfish are good on live and cut shad along with stinkbait.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 64-66 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina or Texas-rigged plastics, spinners, topwater, and jigs in the bays. Striped bass are good on spoons, and Rat-L-Traps chasing. Crappie are heating up on minnows and jigs around docks. White bass have been fair on spoons. Catfish are fair on live bait by the spillway.

NACONICHE: FAIR TO GOOD. Water clear; 65-68 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, creature baits near hydrilla in the northern creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and live minnows among vegetation. Sunfish are fair on jigs, spinners, and crickets.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-67 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on big worms just off Hydrilla. Catfish have been good on trotlines with live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR TO GOOD. Water stained; 65-66 degrees; 2.40 feet low. Largemouth bass are heating up on white spinnerbait and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Trust the topwater and try several different techniques. White bass continue to be fair on minnows. Crappie have been good on minnows and jigs. Catfish have been in the creeks at night and are good on live bait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR to GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-74 degrees; 7.04 feet low. Bass has been good in both shallow and deep water on the South end. Largemouth bass are good on drop shot or football jig. They remain fair on spinners, plastic worms. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait. Crappie are good around on jigs around wood structures.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 65-67 degrees; 3.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms and jigs. Sunfish are fair with earthworms or grubs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 53-56 degrees; 47.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastics, topwaters, and flukes as they have been moving along ridges. There are a lot of good spots throughout the lake but focus on the dam and the southern Canadian River. Smallmouth bass are fair on crankbait. Walleye are slow on crankbaits and casting spoons trolling. Channel catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are very good on jigs, plastic worms, and rattle traps, plenty of prey for them to feed on. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass and hybrids have been good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits below bobbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: FAIR. Water clear 63-65 degrees; 4.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on rigged worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits around the northern creek bed. White bass are good on artificial shad. Crappie are good on minnows, and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: GOOD. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, topwaters, and buzzbait continuing in 7 feet of water or less in and around creeks. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs amid brush piles and cover. Catfish are good on punch bait.

COLEMAN: GOOD. Slightly stained. 63-65 degrees. 2.74 feet low. Hybrid stripers are good on live baits, including shad. Largemouth bass are fair to good on topwater baits, buzz baits, spinnerbaits, plastic worms, jigs, and jerkbaits in shallow, calmer waters when in creeks and coves. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait. Trotlines are best with live bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, buzzbaits, and spinners. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs under the docks. Catfish are fair at night when the wind is still on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 2.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs and topwater moving away from the shallow structures and water banks. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair at night on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained to murky; 62-64 degrees; 0.99 feet low. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and square bills. Crappie are still good on channel edges on jigs and crappie minnows.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 2.13 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, topwater, Texas rigs and Carolina rigged worms on shallow drops will be found along fallen timber. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows around cove structure. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and live and cut shad.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 64-67 degrees; 37.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are few and far between on creature baits and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair to good on minnows by the dam.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water stained; 64-66 degrees; 9.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms and minnows or you can use a Brush Hog. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: GOOD. Water clear; 64-67 degrees; 2.76 feet low. Smallmouth bass are excellent on sardine weightless or with a sliding sinker. Hybrid bass are good on sardine. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, topwater and spinnerbaits near cliffs and vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs, and minnows. White bass remain good on jigs, slabs, and spoons. Striped bass are fair on live shad and jigs in the main channels of the lake. Catfish are good on cut bait, live sunfish, and stinkbait.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 63-65 degrees; 36.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair in the back of coves and both creeks and rivers on spinnerbaits and buzzbaits. Crappie fair to good on crappie jigs on salt cedar points in creeks.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 67-68 degrees; 1.68 feet low. Fishing near the powerplant continues to be best for largemouth bass. They have been fair on topwater, Carolina rigged plastic worms, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait prepped pellets.

TWIN BUTTES: GOOD. 68-70 degrees. Water clear to stained. 9.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are very good around bluff walls and in the tops of the salt cedars on jigs or shallow and mid-depth crankbaits. Catfish are very good after recent restock. Crappie are fair on main lake points with jigs.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water murky; 68-70 degrees; 21.59 feet low. Drought conditions. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, spinners, Carolina rigs, and craws. Crappie are slow on live minnows and jigs. Walleye are slow. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and prepared bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 68-70 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Largemouth bass are great in 18-22 feet chasing shad in the cove. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows, and catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: GOOD. 65-67 degrees. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized redfish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop-offs, but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.

SOUTH SABINE: GOOD. 65-67 degrees. Water clarity is a normal dark tannic water color and visibility is 3 to 4 feet in most of the lake north to south, as well as most of the marsh areas. Water levels are still abnormally high. Spotted sea trout are biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Some action can be found under seagulls as well as drifting mud shell bottoms along shorelines. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout and along shorelines. A lot of slot sized redfish have not left the marsh due to abnormally high water levels. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Some flounder are down at the Sabine Pass along ship channel drop-offs but high water levels have kept most of them in the marsh and upper ends of bayous. Best bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 73 degrees. Fishing remains to be a little tough after the front blew through. However, before and after the weather fronts, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout great on soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Wade fish the flats for redfish. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish are good on chunking plastics or live bait. Speckled trout good on soft plastics or live shrimp under a popping cork. East shoreline is good for flounder on live mullet or soft plastic.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 67 degrees. Flounder are very good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics like Gulp bait. Redfish are fair in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on the main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 67-71 degrees. San Luis Pass very good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass on live shrimp. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport Jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: VERY GOOD. 72 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Snapper are good using live shrimp or squid on ½-oz. jig head in areas that have quick access to deep water. Flounder are very good on minnow.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: VERY GOOD. 72 Degrees. Speckled trout are good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnow.

PORT O'CONNOR: VERY GOOD. 68-70 degrees. Slightly stained. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers. Jack Crevalle are very good on live shrimp or crab.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 70-71 degrees. Kingfish are good using flying fish or squid. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Redfish are very good on mullet. Black drum have been fair on live or frozen shrimp or crab. Sheepshead are good on mud crab or live shrimp.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish are very good in 2 feet of water on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters and will be found in schools. Speckled trout are fair in the grass on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on shrimp or mud crab.

CORPUS CHRISTI: VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Redfish are very good on mullet and shrimp and will be found in schools. Trout are very good with lures and popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid or jig.

BAFFIN BAY: EXCELLENT. 70-71 degrees. Redfish is excellent and feeding in the flats with topwater, and live bait following up the mullet. Flounder is excellent on jigs or minnow. Still getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.

PORT MANSFIELD: Good. 73 degrees. Fishing can be tough once the fronts blow through, but before and after, the trout and reds are good on soft plastics, top waters, and shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the east cut using gulp or KWigglers paddle tails.

SOUTH PADRE: FAIR TO GOOD. 73 degrees. Water clarity clear. Fishing is fair to good for redfish on spoils of the Intercoastal Waterway. Use a bottom rig with fresh cut mullet. Trout have still been on the deeper grassy areas. Gas well flats are holding trout that drift over the potholes with popping and live shrimp. Tides have fallen and water clarity is clear.

PORT ISABEL: VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Redfish and spotted trout remain very good mainly on KWigglers, red and white ball tail, and paddle tail- redfish will be found in less than 2 feet of water. Wade fishing for redfish has continued to be successful throwing lures at bait schools moving through the shallow grass beds. Snapper is excellent on live shrimp in the bay. Drift fishing for trout has been good. Snook can be found on the shallow flats of the lower laguna.