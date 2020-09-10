Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 9 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.72' low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and Texas-rigged worms near boat docks, bluffs, and rocky shorelines. There are early morning and sundown bites with topwater and chatter baits near points with drop-offs and ledges. Sunfish are good on worms and live crickets along ledges, boat docks and brush. Catfish are fair on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing creeks ledges and submerged timber on spinners, crankbaits, finesse worms and poppers. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BELTON: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 1.22' high. Black bass are fair near roadbeds, drop-offs, submerged structure and timber on crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms. White bass are good on the main lake flats, humps and drop-offs with slabs in 20-35’. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait in the main lake from 20-35’. Topwater plugs, crankbaits and swimbaits are effective with surfacing schools of hybrids and white bass. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs over brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water clear; 86 degrees; 3.61' low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, Senkos and Carolina-rigged plastic worms in 15-25’ near drop-offs and standing timber. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass and hybrids are fair on live bait and slabs in the main lake near humps, drop-offs, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait in 10-20’.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water clear; 83-87 degrees; 2.86' low. Largemouth bass are good with finesse worms, chatter baits, black/blue skirted jigs and deep-diving crankbaits working along creek channels, main lake points, rock ledges and the tops of flooded timber. Striped bass are fair along the river channel with live bait and trolling in 25-35’. White bass are fair on slabs and jigging spoons when fishing deeper water in the main lake off points, drop-offs and flats. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish and feeding fish. Crappie are good on minnows in 16-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish have been good on prepared bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 3.11' low. Striper fishing is fair on main lake humps, drop-offs and river channel with live bait in 25-40’. White bass are good on flats and drop-offs with slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with diving crankbaits and wacky worms near docks, timber, and steep drop-offs. Smallmouth bass are good on grubs and small craws in 12-17’ along rock ledges and steep rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with prepared baits and cut bait. Crappie are fair with crappie jigs and live minnows over submerged brush piles.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms, plastic grub drop shots and crankbaits. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.18' low. Largemouth bass are good on shad-colored crankbaits and spinnerbaits as well as Texas-rigged plastic worms in 13-28’ near boat houses, submerged timber and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and black/chartreuse jigs. Catfishing is good with earthworms or prepared bait. White bass are fair using slabs, jigging spoons and swimbaits. Stripers are fair with vertical fishing live bait or slabs or trolling with crankbaits along the main lake channel in 25-40'.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.03' low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms and chatter baits near rock banks, deeper creek channels and stumps near the river channel. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles. White bass are fair on slabs in 20-30’. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms and prepared baits. Yellow cats are fair on live perch.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.09' high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms along ledges, creek channels and off main lake points with slow presentation. White bass are good with slabs and live bait fishing drop-offs and humps in the main lake in 20-30’. Crappie are fair on minnows around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.73' low. Black bass are slow on with plastic worms, jigs and chatter baits. The best action is at sunrise or night fishing with topwater or lipless crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows around brush piles, and docks with minnows or chartreuse-tipped crappie jigs. White bass are fair over main lake points and humps in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared bait in 10-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 1.19' high. Crappie are good on jigs tipped with minnows around the marina, brush piles and in standing timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and live bait. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons in 20-30’. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, jigs and finesse worms along weed lines, vegetation and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 1.86' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged worms, jigs and chatter baits in submerged timber, creek channels and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait and jigging slabs in the main lake around 22-35’. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait, earthworms and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86-88 degrees; 1.89' low. White bass and hybrids are fair with slabs and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake drop-offs, channel ledges and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and flooded timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good with live bait and prepared bait in 15-25’. Largemouth bass are fair with Texas-rigged worms fished slowly, deep-diving crankbaits and chatter baits near the points, drop-offs, rocky shorelines and tops of flooded timber.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.25' high. Black bass are good on jigs, silver spoons, and Texas-rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation edges, brush piles, rock bluffs, and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are good with small plastic grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigs off main lake points, humps, drop-offs and along the dam. Catfish are good with prepared and cut bait. Blue catfish are good with live minnows near brush piles.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 18.63' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing early in 18-35’ with Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted jigs, and spinners near boat docks and marinas, rock ledges, and drop-offs. White bass are fair with swim jigs and slabs working main lake points, drop-offs and humps. The striper action is along the main river channel with live bait and heavy spoons, with schools moving frequently with the bait. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 15-25’ near docks, marinas and deeper rock ledges. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 15-25’.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, crankbaits and jigs in timber, humps and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are fair with live shad and trolling. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-24’ near brush piles or standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good worms and crickets.

WACO: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.25' high. Largemouth bass are fair on Senkos, diving crankbaits and drop-shot plastic worms along the river channel, bridge pilings and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows fishing brush piles and structures. Sunfish are good on cutworms or live crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 2.64' low. Black bass are fair on secondary points, deeper creeks ledges, grass lines and weed beds on dark brown, green or black plastic worms, crankbaits and jigs. White bass are good on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are fair, trolling the main lake drop-offs and humps in 15-40’. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers at times. The feeding schools are moving with the bait schools. Crappie are good with minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 3.58' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, jerk baits and finesse plastic worms. Crappie are fair near boat docks and timber on minnows. Catfish are fair on crickets, earthworms and prepared baits in 12-25’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.89' high. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, chatter baits, flukes and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 4.80' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing crankbaits and drop shots near points, ridges, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows fishing structures and brush piles in 15-25’. Hybrid striped bass are fair with live bait. White bass are good with slabs on the lake points, flats and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and live baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-87 degrees; 0.25' low. Black bass are good on drop shots, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28’ near deep-water humps, flats and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25′.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 2.01' low. Black bass are good on jigs, craws and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 16-28’ fishing deeper docks, main lake points with near riprap, drop-offs and secondary points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs tipped with minnows fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are slow on slabs on main lake drop-offs, flats and channels. Hybrid stripers are fair on main lake humps and points with live bait and heavy spoons. Catfish are good on cut bait, earthworms and live bait in 14-24’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.80' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3-5’. Green pumpkin Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16’. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25’. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.25' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits very early on vegetation lines and creek ledges and near boat docks. Spoons, plastic worms and diving cranks fished in deeper water near boat docks, main lake drop-offs and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with chartreuse-tipped jigs and minnows in brush piles and deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: GOOD. Water clear; 85-88 degrees; 2.35' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16-25’. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.50' low. Black bass are fair fishing chatter baits, jigs and finesse worms in 15-25’ near structures or timber. White bass are fair with slabs and jigging spoons fishing humps, flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows between 15-25’ working docks, submerged brush and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.41' low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving plastic worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 18-28’. Diving crankbaits are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait in 12-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.28' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, jigs and flukes in timber and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14-24’ standing timber and brush piles. White bass are fair on slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait in 25-35’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.46' high. Largemouth bass are good on medium-sized crankbaits, jigs and wacky worms in brush piles, standing timber and deep rock piles. White bass are good in 23-35’ with slabs near humps, flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and nightcrawlers.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.12' high. Largemouth bass are fair with purple or red plastic worms and crankbaits in deeper water near docks, rip-rap, and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.75' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing finesse worms fished slowly in 20-28’. Diving crankbaits and spinners along channel edges, submerged timber and roadbeds are productive as well. Crappie are good beneath bridges and structure on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.07' high. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, spinners and Texas-rigged creatures in 15-25’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on trotlines with cut bait or live bait.

LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.76' low. Crappie are good on minnows fishing 15-25’ over brush piles, secondary points and bridges. White bass are good in 20-30’ with slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, wacky worms and crankbaits in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.81' high. Black bass are fair fishing points, humps, drop-offs and standing timber with the crankbaits, plastic worms,and bladed jigs. White bass are excellent on slabs and spoons in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.27' low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits and plastic finesse worms in 15-28’. Crappie are fair on minnows in 16-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.45' high. Largemouth bass are fair working Texas-rigged worms in plum or blue, shad-like swim baits and deep-running crankbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are fair on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 25-35’. White bass are good on slabs and swim-jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch baits and live minnows.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 2.33' low. Largemouth bass are good on points with ledges, flats with a drop-off and standing timber with Texas-rigged plastic creatures, deep-diving crankbaits and skirted jigs. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early on grass flats and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on jigs tipped with minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake points, drop-offs and flats. Hybrid bass are fair on live shad in 20-35’. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.16' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms in timber and near rocky banks, ledges and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps and ridges in 22-28’. Crappie are fair near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows. Catfish are good on live bait in 12-25’.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.31' high. Largemouth bass are slow on plastic worms, chatter bait and jigs in 16-26’ near timber, riprap and channel edges. There is an early and late topwater bite on points with a ledge or drop-off. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows around standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared baits.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.44' high. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, flukes, jigs and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, secondary points, bridges and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs tipped with a minnow on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets or worms.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.69' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas using prepared baits and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 17-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.94' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15-25’.

TAWAKONI: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.13' low. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, watermelon-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.70' low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are constantly moving with the bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbait in 16-28’ with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in these shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait and live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.02' low. Black bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing deeper docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structures and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on jigging spoons and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.85' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jerk baits, crankbaits and plastic worms near submerged structure, timber and riprap. White bass are fair in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows around docks, marinas and submerged cover. Catfish are good on live bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.86' low. Largemouth bass are good with spinners, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms working drop-offs, creek channels and boat docks. Crappie are fair on minnows among brush piles, timber and under docks. Catfish are good on cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.88' high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and finesse worms along creek channels, riprap and main lake flat drop-offs. White bass are fair on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89-90 degrees; 47.32’ low. The lake might be low, but she is still producing lots of black bass weighing 5 pounds or more, keeper-sized small mouths and big catfish. Black bass are good with topwaters on ledges and in the grass. Some mid-water and brush piles are on soft plastics. Don’t forget your tackle box with crankbaits, spinners and Carolina- plus Texas-rigged worms. White bass are fair with good and bad days below 18'. Catfish are fair on shrimp, chicken livers and stinkbait dough balls. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 86-89 degrees. Red drum are still good but show signs of slowing with live bait and rattletraps. Work mid-lake and hit a variety of depths. Black bass are fair to good on the riprap and northeast points on crankbait and C-rigged worms. Hybrid striped bass are good still schooling mid-depth mainly using live bait. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86-88 degrees; 20.79’ low. Largemouth bass are fair excelling on topwater baits, 6" leader on plastic worms and jigs near-surface covering vegetation edges, with some occasional deep water fishing east on lake points and around riprap. White bass are fair with normal days and some tough ones, too. Keep stalking deep humps and brush below 18' on small spinners and spoons. Crappie are good on points but prefer structure north lake. Catfish are fair moving deeper with dough balls, live bait and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 6.09’ low. Largemouth bass are good with some cooler temps making their way to us. Fish northern gravel humps and islands with structures off them with rattletraps, jigs, worms and jerk baits. Crappie are good fishing piers, docks and western structured points preferring jigs over minnows right now. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 88-90 degrees; 38.33’ low. Locally we received about 1.5" of rain the past week, and the fish have been biting in the right spots. Black bass are good, and brush piles are the best thing going with groups on most of the major brush piles. Best baits are Texas-rigged worms, Senkos, C-Rigs, crankbait and Plum Ol' Monsters. The bass are healthy on Falcon, not having to work too hard for groceries. White bass and catfish have been excellent, and the crappie have been pretty cooperative on the brush piles. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 23.36’ low. Black bass are good off main lake points and some submerged structures below 12' on jigs, spinners, crankbaits and worms. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs on ledges and points. Striped bass are good on humps and moving decently deep. Crappie are fair and preferring jigs in the northeast and southeast vegetative coves. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: Good. Water stained; 87 degrees; 1.14’ low. Largemouth bass are good with increasing success in the evening, especially overcast evenings. Brush, ledges, and points are your spots with plastic worms and crankbaits, just a tad shallower 13-18 feet depth. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs with some brush pile activity but mainly calm, cool water around vegetation. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; Red drum are good still trolling spotting surface activity, although some of that aggressiveness has slowed, so use boat instruments. Largemouth bass are good with topwater near vegetation and the rip rap with crankbaits and worms. Strippers are fair, still inconsistent, and moving quickly around points closer to the mid-lake than the shore. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 0.28’ low. Black bass are good above brush and shallow brush, always staying close to surface or submerged vegetation. Topwaters have been good early and very late, with worms and crankbait as the complements. Crappie are good on minnows in and around structures. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets in less than 6'. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 1.35’ low. Black bass are great with the vegetation and man-made docks producing a lot of success. Live bait have excelled along with crankbait and rigged soft plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows undercover. Hybrid striped bass are fair on rattle traps. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and dough balls. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets with any untouched cover.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good working over brush, creek channels and cover vegetation or man-made. Worms, topwater and jigs are in the tackle box for largemouth. Crappie are fair and improve at night over a light on jigs or minnows. Catfish are fair on live bait throughout the lake. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.01’ low. Black bass are good with several catches over 5 pounds this week, showing a very healthy bass population mainly over brush piles. Carolina-rigged worms, spinners and watermelon-red worms are the baits to use. Crappie are fair on live minnows moving to lighted piers. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on juglines using shad.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.38’ low. Black bass are fair between shallow points no deeper than 10' on synthetic worms, spinners and crankbaits. Don’t forget the brush piles on sunny days. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Crappie are good on jigs above brush or undercover. White bass are good on spoons and Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait in the main river channel.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are good with topwater, worms, and jigs moving from vegetation to points and some hot spots in between. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows mostly using fish finders to find the shallow structures. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair with topwater still excelling early near structure no deeper than 8', and some struggles mid-afternoons. Dusk and night time improves staying shallow with minnows. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets in 5' or less, improving close to timber.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 3.09’ low. Largemouth bass are good with worms, crankbait and jigs in medium-depth structures similar to last week’s locations. White bass are fair becoming more aggressive lately, especially off points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs using all structures. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water heavily stained; 86-88 degrees; 2.37’ low. As we continue to clean up after Hurricane Laura, please be careful with many missing or moved buoys. Black bass are good catching bass with a Carolina rig with a 4' leader and a 1-oz. sinker, and deep bite (15-23') with Carolina Rig Baby Brush Hog in green pumpkin. The shallow bit is 2-8' on topwater poppers or quick-moving jigs. White bass have become very active, ranging 14-20'. Crappie are good shallower on shiners and jigs equally with some brush piles moved. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 87 degrees; 5.09’ low. Largemouth bass are good with worms, jigs, and square-billed crankbait in grass, brush and large rocks. Sunfish are good on cutworms under docks, piers and shallows. Crappie are fair with jigs among large structures. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 49.37’ low. Black bass are not easy, but work grass, new growth, subtle ledges and drops to find some hiding spots. Bottom-bumping some worms and long-casting jigs and spinners help cover water. Walleye are fair with small crankbait in normally around 10'. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among groups of rocks. Channel catfish are fair fishing stink bait in most places.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.94’ low. Largemouth bass are good working shallow, above 6', until around 10 a.m. with topwater and some flukes. Afternoons are the times to hit the edge of the deeper structures and some of the established underwater structures with worms spinners and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good working the edges of timber on jigs. White bass are fair off points on Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 84 degrees; 1.97’ low. Black bass are good on the rocks and finding some submerged brush with worms being the favorite, followed by crankbait. Crappie are good in vegetation and quiet water. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.17’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on points and drastic drops north and east portions of the lake with crankbait and Carolina-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on jigs, especially in the mainly unfished south lake. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait and minnows.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 2.15’ low. Hybrid stripers are good searching for schools and trolling coves at mid-depth. Largemouth bass are fair to good fishing shallower than expected with slow-reeled topwater, jigs and soft plastic worms in calm colors. Crappie are fair on jigs always in structures. Catfish are fair with stink bait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 2.11’ low. White bass are excellent and good-sized seeking deep points and ledges on Alabama rigs. Black bass are good and best early among gravel humps and rocks with spinners and plastic worms. Crappie are good staying close to the bigger rock formations. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees; 2.58’ low. Largemouth bass are good still mixing up the looks with topwater, jigs, worms, and deep crankbait in timber and around islands. Crappie are good on jigs in vegetation and shallower timber. White bass are fair with some minor slow down based on varying depths. Sunfish are always fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.82’ low. Black bass are good on long points, vegetation and deeper cover with worms and jigs. Crappie are good with minnows deep around concrete and into some shallow-water coves. White bass are fair further out of points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 3.77’ low. Largemouth bass are good staying in close proximity to timber and vegetation tying worms, crankbait and jigs. Crappie are good with some timber activity but mostly staying close to rock-ledged drops. White bass are fair main channel. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 40.82’ low. Largemouth bass are improving along the riprap and flooded vegetation, letting weighted worms sink some and slow-rolling spinners. Crappie are good on humps and cover. White bass are fair over structures on Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 12.24’ low. Black bass are good in the timber, humps and drops working deeper this week with worms and jigs. Crappie are good on jigs still mainly at night. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live and cut bait. White bass are fair off points.

POSSUM KINGDOM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 1.39’ low. Black bass are fair on ledges and on the shady side of boulders with soft plastic worms, crankbaits and Alabama rigs (not possible at all locations). White bass are good on steep drops. Crappie are good under structures like docks on points, shallow drops and rocks. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 39.96’ low. Black bass are good and getting bigger, changing your strategy throughout the day. Starting with topwater poppers and trollers near vegetation, moving to points around mid-morning with spinners and worms. Lastly, fish rocks in the afternoon with crankbaits and minnows. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow on jigs searching for the correct structures. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.56’ low. Black bass are good working bulrush or off grassy points before midday with topwater and weedless jigs and seem to be moving shallower for bait. Crappie are good on jigs in tight timber and in structures 8' or less. White bass are good, drawing them up to about 15' on live bait. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 12.12’ low. Black bass are good working riprap and brush on worms, spinners, crankbait and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in thick vegetation and hard-to-reach spots west. White bass are fair deep with Alabama rigs along the deep points closest to the dam. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 23.52’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are good all things considered near dam points with Carolina-rigged worms and some fast-moving rattle traps. Crappie are fair in vegetation on jigs. Walleye are fair deep mid-lake. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained, 87-88 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish have been good on live shrimp around the ship channels and mudflats. Redfish are great over near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet or shrimp. The flounder have been good in the ship channels.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good among the flats on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side. Work the structure and watch for what’s under the birds.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Inshore hasn’t been as great as offshore, but still pretty decent action. The reef areas along the south side are best for speckled trout and redfish using mullet or croaker.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Bull reds are showing up around the dike in decent numbers. Use cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnows.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86 degrees. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the morning hours. The shell reefs around the Intracoastal Waterway and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp. Topwaters are the best choice for wading. Shrimp is great for everything else.

FREEPORT: VERY GOOD. 87 degrees. Most of the fish are going to be in the deeper waters where the cool water is. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Redfish, black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 88 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method for redfish or speckled trout on live shrimp or croaker. Look for a green tide loaded with bait.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 88 degrees. Redfish have been excellent using topwaters and Bass Assassins. There are a lot of guts running through the beds that are deep with slightly cooler water. Trout will use these to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 86 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout are near the Intracoastal Waterway and in deep-water transition and are good on cut mullet. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around deep structures. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water; throw topwaters in the morning.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 86 degrees. Horace Caldwell Pier has been great for all species. North Jetty or Redfish Bay have been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or croaker. Black drum are good on crab or crankbaits around deep structure.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Temps are still warm; get into the water early and fish sandy bottoms and drop-offs. Later in the day, the fish will be in the deep water. Laguna Reef has a great pier for fishing. The shipping channels are also great spots this time of year. The flounder are best at night. Redfish and speckled trout are best on shrimp or croaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 87 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around Laguna Madre on croaker or shrimp. The flounder are good on the backside of the island in the channel. Black drum are plentiful in the deepwater transitions.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 88-89 degrees. Winds have been strong; stick to fishing grass lines with croaker and shrimp. Black drum are best around the rocks in 5'. Topwater action is best early in the morning for speckled trout and redfish.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. With the water temperature coming down with cooler days, rain and overcast, speckled trout and redfish are found knee-deep to deeper grass beds and potholes. Using KWiggler paddle tails shallow and KWiggler ball tail deep; also topwater in both. Offshore in Texas waters still producing snapper, kingfish and cobia.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. Speckled trout have been good on both live and artificial baits. Black drum have been good on the drop-offs in deep water with live or frozen shrimp on a bottom rig. Redfish are good along the color changes on fresh cut bait and soft plastics.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 86 degrees. The lower Laguna Madre is a tried-and-true spot with plenty of shallow sand flats. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are good on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure.