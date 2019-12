Texas Football high school playoff pairings

CLASS 6A

Division I

State Championship

Duncanville (15-0) vs Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Denton Guyer (14-1) vs Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 5A

Division I

State Championship

Denton Ryan (15-0) vs Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Aledo (14-1) vs Fort Bend Marshall (14-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 4A

Division I

State Championship

Waco La Vega (14-1) vs Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) vs Wimberley (12-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 3A

Division I

State Championship

Pottsboro (15-0) vs Grandview (14-1), 3 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Gunter (14-1) vs Omaha Pewitt (14-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 2A

Division I

State Championship

Post (15-0) vs Refugio (15-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Hamlin (12-2) vs Mart (12-3), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS 1A

Division I

State Championship

McLean (13-1) vs. Blum (12-2), 11 a.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

State Championship

Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium