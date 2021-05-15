Texas-Houston Runs

Astros second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Myles Straw singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Myles Straw to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Robel Garcia strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Myles Straw to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 0.