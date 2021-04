Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa strikes out swinging. David Dahl doubles to deep left field. Joey Gallo homers to center field. David Dahl scores. Nick Solak strikes out swinging. Nate Lowe flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Royals 0.

Rangers third. Charlie Culberson pops out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to third base, Hanser Alberto to Carlos Santana. David Dahl singles to second base. Joey Gallo walks. David Dahl to second. Nick Solak hit by pitch. Joey Gallo to second. David Dahl to third. Nate Lowe singles to left center field. Nick Solak to second. Joey Gallo scores. David Dahl scores. Eli White called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 4, Royals 0.

Royals fifth. Michael A. Taylor homers to center field. Kyle Isbel triples to deep center field. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep right center field. Kyle Isbel scores. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow infield. Hanser Alberto to third. Whit Merrifield reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nicky Lopez out at second. Hanser Alberto scores. Andrew Benintendi lines out to shallow infield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Whit Merrifield doubled off first.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Royals 3.

Royals sixth. Carlos Santana walks. Salvador Perez singles to right field. Carlos Santana to second. Jorge Soler walks. Salvador Perez to second. Carlos Santana to third. Michael A. Taylor doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Soler to third. Salvador Perez scores. Carlos Santana scores. Kyle Isbel singles to center field. Michael A. Taylor to third. Jorge Soler scores. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow infield. Kyle Isbel to second. Nicky Lopez called out on strikes. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Hanser Alberto to second. Kyle Isbel scores. Michael A. Taylor scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep left center field to Leody Taveras. Hanser Alberto to third. Carlos Santana doubles, advances to 3rd. Whit Merrifield scores. Hanser Alberto scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Trevino to Nate Lowe.

7 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 10, Rangers 4.

Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez pops out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Jarrod Dyson walks. Carlos Santana called out on strikes. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 11, Rangers 4.