Texas-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts reaches on error. Throwing error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Max Muncy homers to right field. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner homers to center field. Cody Bellinger walks. Will Smith lines out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Chris Taylor singles to right field. Cody Bellinger to second. Gavin Lux homers to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Cody Bellinger scores. AJ Pollock singles to left field. Clayton Kershaw out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Trevino to Nate Lowe. AJ Pollock to second. Mookie Betts flies out to right field to Joey Gallo.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Rangers 0.