https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Texas-State-64-Louisiana-Monroe-63-14982385.php
Texas State 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Harrell 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 23, Sule 0-0 0-0 6, Terry 0-0 0-0 2. Totals 0-0 0-0 31.
Efretuei 0-0 0-0 2, Ertel 0-0 0-0 0, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, T.White 0-0 0-0 16, Williams 0-0 0-0 15. Totals 0-0 0-0 33.
Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 0-0 (), Louisiana-Monroe 0-0 (). Rebounds_Texas State 10 (Pearson 7), Louisiana-Monroe 13 (T.White 6). Assists_Texas State 5 (Harrell 5), Louisiana-Monroe 12 (Ertel 6). Total Fouls_Texas State 0, Louisiana-Monroe 0.
View Comments