Texas Tech 68, Houston Baptist 51
Nzoiwu 2-7 0-0 5, Sutherland 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 8-15 4-5 22, Vujakovic 3-8 1-1 9, Wilson 1-6 2-2 4, Collins 3-9 1-2 7, Idoko 1-4 0-0 2, Anna Maguire 0-0 0-0 0, Enya Maguire 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 8-10 51
Gerlich 3-4 1-2 7, Gordon 3-17 3-4 9, Gray 5-15 13-13 24, Carr 2-7 3-4 8, Tucker 5-9 2-2 12, Jackson 1-1 1-1 3, Murray 1-3 0-0 3, Wade-Warren 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 23-26 68
|Houston Baptist
|13
|5
|19
|14
|—
|51
|Texas Tech
|15
|17
|21
|15
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 5-10 (Nzoiwu 1-1, Jefferson 2-3, Vujakovic 2-2, Wilson 0-1, Collins 0-1, Maguire 0-2), Texas Tech 3-10 (Gordon 0-3, Gray 1-4, Carr 1-1, Murray 1-2). Assists_Houston Baptist 8 (Wilson 3), Texas Tech 11 (Gray 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 34 (Nzoiwu 3-9), Texas Tech 44 (Gray 3-9). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 20, Texas Tech 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,701.