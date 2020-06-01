Texas enters June with camps open for kids, some pro sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas entered the new month with summer camps, including sports camps, allowed to open as the state relaxed some of the rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive orders issued in mid-May allowed camps to begin reopening May 31, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.

Texas also now allows some professional sports events with limits on spectators, although it's unclear if any are planned soon. IndyCar will race the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday but track officials say it won't include fans.

Texas announced 593 new coronavirus cases Monday, a drastic dropoff from Sunday's 1,949, which was the most recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections. Mondays are typically the lowest days in the number of new infections reported.

The state announced six new deaths, the fewest since March 31. Texas has had 64,880 cases and 1,678 deaths. The true numbers though are likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.