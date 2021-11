ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds and Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA 75-69 on Friday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Thall made 7 of 9 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Santoro finished with 14 points. Katie Shumate added 17 points, Nila Blackford had 11 and Hannah Young scored 10 for Kent State (4-0).