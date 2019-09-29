The Latest: Christian Coleman pulls out of 200

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on track and field world championships in Qatar (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Sprinter Christian Coleman's name has been removed from the start list for the 200 meters at worlds.

A day after the American took the gold medal in the 100, Coleman had been listed to start in the second heat of the 200 preliminaries Sunday night. But about two hours before the race, his name was removed from the start list.

He had been expected to contend, along with Noah Lyles and Andre De Grasse, for the title.

No word yet on his status for the 4x100 relays, which start next Friday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Problem solved. Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare will be given a spot at the starting line for the 200 meters at world championships.

Okagbare tells The Associated Press that track's governing body, the IAAF, has approved the appeal from the two Nigerians and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

Nigeria's track federation had entered both runners in the 100-meter races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance. When they didn't show up, IAAF rules called for them to be disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200, and the 4x100 relays.

Christian Coleman, of the United States, crosses the finish line to win the men's 100 meter final ahead of silver medalist Justin Gatlin, also of the United States, during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Andre De Grasse, of Canada, won the bronze medal.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeals panel reinstated them.

Oduduru, the NCAA champion out of Texas Tech, is scheduled to race later Sunday. Okagbare is the 2013 bronze medalist at 200 meters.

___

As the third day of competition at the world track championships begins, Nigeria's sprinters are in a race against time.

Track's world governing body, the IAAF, says that NCAA champion Divine Oduduru has filed an appeal against his pre-emptive disqualification from the men's 200 meters, just hours before the heats begin.

There's also an appeal from Blessing Okagbare, who wants to run the women's 200 starting Monday.

The IAAF disqualified them from the 200 and 4x100 relays after they were entered for the 100 but didn't race. Okagbare said the Nigerian track federation entered her and Oduduru for the 100 even though they didn't plan to run it.

The women's 100 final is later Sunday. The men's triple jump, women's pole vault, women's 20-kilometer race walk and the new 4x400 mixed relay are also decided Sunday.

___

