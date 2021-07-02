The Latest: Swiatek first player into 4th round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek became the first player to reach the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon after brushing aside an error-prone Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0.

The seventh-seeded Swiatek had only won one match on grass in her career before this tournament but the Polish player needed just 55 minutes on Friday to move into the second week. She lost in the first round in her only previous appearance at the All England Club in 2019.

Against Begu, Swiatek won 86% of points on her first serve and finished with just six unforced errors, compared to 25 for the Romanian.

Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men.

The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall.

Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu.

