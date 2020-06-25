The Latest: Man City allowed to play Liverpool at home

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Manchester City has been given permission to host Liverpool in the Premier League on July 2 at Etihad Stadium.

The Man City-Liverpool match had been one of five games the police asked to be held at a neutral venue to keep away fans because of safety concerns.

But Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group says there are “no objections” to the match at City’s home stadium.

The safety advisory group included representatives from the city council, Greater Manchester Police, fire and rescue services, and supporters’ groups.

The rugby final of the postponed European Champions Cup has been set for Oct. 17 and the final of the second-tier Challenge Cup will be the day before.

The matches were called off in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarterfinals for both tournaments have been rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 18-20. The semifinals will be Sept. 25-27.

Leinster will host Saracens in the quarterfinals in a repeat of the 2019 final, Toulouse plays at home against Ulster, Clermont Auvergne faces fellow French side Racing 92, and Exeter will welcome Northampton in an all-English clash.

European Professional Club Rugby says it remains committed to staging the finals in Marseille, France.

