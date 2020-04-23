The Latest: Women's European Championship pushed to 2022

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

UEFA has postponed next year’s women’s European Championship soccer tournament to July 2022.

The UEFA executive committee decided the new dates for the 16-nation tournament in England will be July 6-31.

The switch was made after UEFA and the IOC decided last month on one-year postponements for Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics. Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden will play in the women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics.

Wembley Stadium in London will stage both the men’s and women’s European finals.

UEFA says the rescheduled women’s tournament will retain the same 10 stadiums. It opens with England playing at Old Trafford in Manchester.

A decree issued by the Hungarian government allows most professional sports clubs and soccer teams to cut the salaries of players and other personnel like managers and trainers by up to 70%.

The decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the wage cuts can be implemented for as long as the state of emergency declared because of the coronavirus pandemic remains in effect.

Hungarian lawmakers approved a state of emergency on March 30 without an end-date. That gave the government the right to rule by decree on issues related to the pandemic for as long as it considers it necessary.

