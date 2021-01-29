The Latest: Oman Open golf tournament postponed due to virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ The Oman Open scheduled for March 4-7 on the European Tour has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first event of the 2021 golf season lost to the pandemic. The tour says the decision was made “following an announcement by the Omani government that all gatherings, international functions and sporting events are to be stopped in the country with immediate effect.” The tour says organizers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament but “there are no definitive plans at this stage.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports More for youSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug BonjourSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will Aldam