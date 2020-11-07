The Latest: Real Madrid's Hazard, Casemiro test positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday.

Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate.

The team plays at Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard had been named in Belgium's squad for upcoming international games.

