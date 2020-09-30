The Latest: Serena Williams out of French Open with injury

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

Serena Williams is out of the French Open.

The American pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova because of an Achilles injury.

Williams hurt her left leg during a semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks ago.

This is her earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss at Roland Garros in 2014.

She also withdrew from the French Open two years ago because of an injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova in the fourth round.

