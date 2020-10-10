The Latest: Hewett wins his 2nd French Open wheelchair title

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

2 p.m.

Britain's Alfie Hewett beat Joachim Gerard of Belgium 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the French Open wheelchair title for the second time.

The 22-year-old Hewett now has four major titles after twice winning the U.S. Open.

“I'd like to say congratulations to Jo and your team. I know it wasn’t to be today but congrats. It was a tough final," Hewett said after winning in 2 hours, 36 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I hope to get a good pizza tonight to celebrate ... I think me and my left shoulder are ready for a break."

The top-ranked Hewett has reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old Gerard was playing in his second major final after losing in the Australian Open final four years ago.

___

1:30 p.m.

Dominic Stephan Stricker beat Leandro Riedi in an all-Swiss final to win the boys’ title at the French Open.

He is the first Swiss player to win a boys' title at any major tournament since three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in 2003.

The seventh-seeded Stricker broke No. 8 seed Riedi's serve five times.

The 18-year-old left hander is on line for a double triumph.

He is playing the boys’ doubles final alongside Flavio Cobolli of Italy later Saturday.

They are seeded third against eighth-seeded Bruno Oliveria and Natan Rodrigues of Brazil.

___

