The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.

There will be no spectators at matches.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • The gates of St. Edwards' Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Edwards says they are cutting cut six sports programs including men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and men's soccer. Photo: Eric Gay, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
